ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to naturally reduce excess melanin in your skin

Anna Ajayi

If you're concerned about hyperpigmentation or other skin issues, consulting a dermatologist is always recommended.

Naturally reduce melanin [LivingPretty]
Naturally reduce melanin [LivingPretty]

Melanin is the pigment responsible for the colour of our skin, eyes, and hair.

Recommended articles

While it provides numerous benefits, including protection against UV radiation, excessive melanin production can lead to hyperpigmentation, resulting in dark spots, uneven skin tone, and other pigmentation disorders.

Fortunately, there are natural ways to reduce excess melanin and promote a more even complexion. Here are some effective natural methods to achieve this goal:

ADVERTISEMENT

The sun's UV rays stimulate melanin production as a protective response against sun damage. To naturally reduce melanin, limit sun exposure, especially during peak hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

When outdoors, wear protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses. Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every two hours can also prevent further melanin production.

Several natural ingredients have been found to lighten hyperpigmentation by inhibiting melanin production:

  • Aloe Vera: Contains aloesin, which can lighten dark spots by destroying existing melanin cells and preventing further melanin production.
  • Liquorice extract: Glabridin in liquorice inhibits tyrosinase, an enzyme that stimulates melanin production, helping to lighten dark spots.
  • Vitamin C: An antioxidant that inhibits the enzyme tyrosinase, reducing melanin production. It can also help fade dark spots and even out skin tone.
ADVERTISEMENT

Incorporate these natural lighteners into your skincare routine by looking for products containing these ingredients or applying them directly to your skin.

Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and promotes the regeneration of new, lighter skin cells. Natural exfoliants, such as sugar scrubs, oatmeal, or papaya (which contains the enzyme papain), can be gentle on the skin while helping to reduce pigmentation.

Hydration is key to maintaining healthy skin. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps flush out toxins from your body and skin, which can improve your skin's appearance and reduce pigmentation over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

A diet rich in antioxidants can help reduce melanin production naturally. Foods high in vitamins C and E, such as citrus fruits, almonds, sunflower seeds, and leafy greens, can protect the skin from UV damage and reduce excess melanin. Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish and flaxseeds can also support skin health.

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has been shown to inhibit melanin production. Applying a face mask made from turmeric powder and milk or yoghurt can help lighten hyperpigmentation and improve overall skin tone. Ensure you do a patch test first to check for any allergic reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green tea is rich in antioxidants, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which can help reduce melanin production and lighten dark spots. Applying cooled green tea bags to the skin or using skincare products containing green tea extract can provide benefits.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 reasons people choose not to have kids

7 reasons people choose not to have kids

Pastor Jerry Eze’s Ghana NSPPD conference attracts 60,000 thousands for divine encounters

Pastor Jerry Eze’s Ghana NSPPD conference attracts 60,000 thousands for divine encounters

How to naturally reduce excess melanin in your skin

How to naturally reduce excess melanin in your skin

7 daily habits to reduce the risk of stomach inflammation

7 daily habits to reduce the risk of stomach inflammation

Everything you need to know before getting your first tattoo

Everything you need to know before getting your first tattoo

5 other benefits of sunscreen besides preventing sunburns

5 other benefits of sunscreen besides preventing sunburns

Will you try these 3 new types of Nigerian swallows?

Will you try these 3 new types of Nigerian swallows?

Signs of candidiasis in the mouth

Signs of candidiasis in the mouth

5 money-saving tips for shopping during hardship

5 money-saving tips for shopping during hardship

These are 5 reasons your heart is always broken

These are 5 reasons your heart is always broken

5 accidental ways we eat plastic and the shocking side effects

5 accidental ways we eat plastic and the shocking side effects

5 must-try Nigerian breakfasts for a delicious start to your day

5 must-try Nigerian breakfasts for a delicious start to your day

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Phil-Glams Couture makes a impression at Prestigious Pure London Fashion Festival London, UK

Phil-Glams Couture makes a impression at Prestigious Pure London Fashion Festival London, UK

Picking your nose is a gross activity on it's own [NigerianEnt]

Did you know picking your nose and eating it is good for you? Here's why

5 signs it won't lead anywhere[Wallshaven]

5 signs your 'talking stage' will not lead to a relationship

Flowers and what they represent [FloraQueen]

5 types of flowers and what they symbolise to lovers