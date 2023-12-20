How to make New Year's resolutions that stick

Yet, statistics show that 80% of resolutions fail by February. Why do well-intentioned goals so often fail? The answer lies in the gap between desire and implementation. Setting a resolution is easy, sticking to it is the real challenge.

It is a challenge, but it’s not entirely impossible to stick to everything written down in your resolution list. By adopting a strategic approach, you can turn your New Year's resolutions into lasting change.

Here are some practical tips to help you set meaningful goals and achieve them:

Start with self-reflection

Before rushing to write your resolutions, take some time for introspection. What are your core values? What aspects of your life truly need improvement? By understanding your "why," you create a stronger foundation for your goals.

Set SMART goals

Vague resolutions like "be a better person" are destined to fizzle out. Instead, create SMART goals: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. For example, instead of "exercise more," aim to "walk for 30 minutes, 3 times a week."

Break down the mountain

Large, daunting goals can feel overwhelming and lead to procrastination. Break down your larger goal into smaller, more manageable steps. This creates a sense of progress and keeps you motivated.

Embrace the power of habit formation

Change is hard, but habits make it easier. Identify the behaviours you need to adopt to achieve your goal and integrate them into your daily routine. This could be a post-work gym visit.

Find your tribe

Surrounding yourself with supportive individuals who share your goals can boost your motivation and accountability. Join online communities, find a workout buddy, or confide in a trusted friend.

Celebrate your wins

Acknowledge and celebrate your progress, no matter how small. This reinforces positive behaviour and keeps you on track. Treat yourself to a reward for reaching milestones or simply take a moment to acknowledge your dedication.

Be kind to yourself

Stumbles are inevitable. Don't let setbacks derail your progress. Instead, treat yourself with compassion, learn from your mistakes, and recommit to your goals.

Focus on the journey

Remember, change is a process, not a destination. Focus on enjoying the journey of self-improvement rather than obsessing over the outcome. This helps maintain a positive attitude and prevents burnout.

Don't be afraid to adjust

Life is dynamic, and so should your goals. Be flexible and willing to adjust your resolutions as circumstances change or your priorities shift.

Make it fun!

Choose goals that excite and motivate you. If you find yourself dreading the effort, it's less likely you'll stick with it. Incorporate activities you enjoy into your plan and make the process itself rewarding.

