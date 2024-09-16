ADVERTISEMENT
How to make ewedu soup like a pro

Anna Ajayi

Making ewedu soup is simple but requires attention to detail to get the perfect consistency and flavour.

Ewedu soup [YouTube]
Ewedu soup, made from jute leaves, is a popular dish in Nigeria, particularly among the Yoruba people.

While it may seem like a simple dish, mastering its preparation can elevate your cooking game to a whole new level. Ewedu soup has a naturally slimy texture and is served with traditional Nigerian swallows like Amala, Eba, or Pounded Yam.

If you’re ready to learn how to make ewedu soup like a pro, follow these steps for a delicious and authentic experience!

To make ewedu soup, you will need:

  • Fresh or frozen jute leaves (ewedu)
  • Locust beans (iru)
  • Ground crayfish
  • Seasoning
  • Salt – to taste

These ingredients are simple but vital for that rich, traditional taste.

If you are using fresh ewedu leaves, pluck them carefully from the stem and wash them thoroughly to remove any sand or dirt. One of the key tips to getting the best flavour is making sure the leaves are clean. Gently rinse them under running water, then drain and set aside.

Ewedu leaves [YouTube]
For frozen leaves, simply thaw them at room temperature or place them in lukewarm water if you're short on time. Once defrosted, they are ready to use.

Place the cleaned jute leaves into a pot of boiling water. Let them cook for about 5–10 minutes until they become soft and tender. Keep an eye on the leaves so they don’t overcook, which could affect the consistency.

Traditionally, ewedu soup is blended with a small bunch of broomsticks called ijabe to create a smooth, slimy texture.

ijabe [MyStore]
However, using a blender is a much easier option. Transfer the boiled leaves into a blender and blend until you get a smooth, slimy consistency. If you prefer a chunkier texture, you can blend the leaves less thoroughly.

Once your ewedu is blended, pour it back into the pot. Add the ground crayfish, bouillon cube, and salt to taste. Let the soup simmer on low heat for about 3–5 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent it from burning. This is when the soup thickens and becomes silky smooth. At this point, you can add your locust beans, if using, for that authentic Yoruba flavour.

Ewedu soup is served with stews such as chicken stew or beef stew, and it pairs perfectly with swallows like Amala or Pounded Yam. To take it up a notch, you can also serve it with Gbegiri (bean soup) for a traditional Abula dish.

Serve and enjoy [Wikipedia]
The rich, savoury taste of ewedu combined with these accompaniments makes for a hearty and nutritious meal.

  • Don’t overcook: Jute leaves don’t need to be cooked for long. Overcooking will break down the leaves too much and cause the soup to lose its thick, mucilaginous quality.
  • Rinse thoroughly: It’s crucial to clean the leaves well to avoid any gritty texture in the final dish.
  • Frozen leaves work too: If you don’t have access to fresh leaves, frozen ewedu is a great alternative. Just be sure to thaw them properly before use.

Making ewedu soup is simple but requires attention to detail to get the perfect consistency and flavour. By following these steps, you’ll be able to make ewedu soup like a pro, impressing family and friends with this delicious and nutritious dish​.

