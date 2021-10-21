Ewedu is also combined with another soup called gbegiri to make the combination ewedu and gbegiri.

Pulse Nigeria

Ewedu is also eaten in other African countries and it is called Ayoyo in Ghana.

Typically, Ewedu is made either by blending or breaking it down with a broom and it has the following benefits;

Help with weight loss

The high fibre content in ewedu or jute leaves helps with digestion and appetite. You feel full and won’t feel hungry for a long while. High fibre food also helps you detox and pass waste easily.

Keeps your gum and teeth healthy

Ewedu or jute leaves contain calcium that is good for your jawbone and teeth and makes them stronger. It prevents bacteria from growing in your gums, and bacteria are responsible for most toothaches and plaques.

Improves sleeping pattern

If you are having issues sleeping, ewedu leaves might be just what you need. Jute leaves contain magnesium that releases hormones that makes one feel relaxed and soothe nerves. Taking jute leaves can make your sleep restful and longer.

Cures cold and flu

Vitamin C is present in jute leaves, and it helps to fight the virus responsible for cold and the flu.

Protects the eyes

Eye problems can be caused by certain nutritional deficiencies including Vitamin B6 and Folates. Jute leaves have a good proportion of these nutrients that helps to maintain healthy eyes.