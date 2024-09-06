ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make a finger-licking fish sauce

Anna Ajayi

You don’t need to be a professional cook to make this sauce.

How to make Nigerian fish sauce [YouTube]
How to make Nigerian fish sauce [YouTube]

Nigerian fish sauce is a delicious, spicy, and flavorful dish that can be enjoyed with a variety of meals.

You can serve it with rice, yam, or even pasta, this sauce brings a rich, savoury taste that will have you coming back for more.

The beauty of this recipe is its simplicity, using fresh ingredients and spices that create a burst of flavour in every bite. You don’t need to be a professional cook to make this finger-licking fish sauce. With just a few steps and ingredients, you can prepare a dish that will wow your family and guests.

  • Fish (mackerel, tilapia, catfish)
  • 1 large onion (chopped)
  • 3 fresh tomatoes (blended)
  • 2 red bell peppers (blended)
  • 2 scotch bonnet peppers (ata rodo) for heat
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • Vegetable oil
  • Ground crayfish (optional)
  • Grated ginger
  • Garlic
  • Thyme
  • Curry powder
  • Salt to taste
  • 2 seasoning cubes
  • Fresh parsley or basil leaves for garnish (optional)

Start by cleaning the fish properly. Rinse thoroughly with water and a little salt or lemon juice to get rid of any unpleasant smells.

Start by cleaning the fish properly [YouTube]
Start by cleaning the fish properly [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria

Once cleaned, season the fish with a pinch of salt and half of the seasoning cubes. You can either grill, fry, or lightly steam the fish for 10-15 minutes until it is cooked through. Set the fish aside once it’s done.

In a blender, combine the fresh tomatoes, red bell peppers, and scotch bonnets. Blend until smooth.

Blend the tomatoes and peppers [GiftedCulinarian]
Blend the tomatoes and peppers [GiftedCulinarian] Pulse Nigeria

The mix of tomatoes and peppers will form the base of your sauce and give it that bright, spicy kick Nigerian dishes are known for.

Heat up the vegetable oil in a large pan or pot. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn soft and translucent. Then, add the grated ginger, minced garlic, thyme, and curry powder. Stir the mixture for about 2-3 minutes to release the flavours of the spices.

Next, pour in the blended tomatoes, red bell peppers, and scotch bonnets. Stir well and let it simmer for about 10 minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally to prevent the sauce from burning.

Stir the mixture well [MarginMakingMom]
Stir the mixture well [MarginMakingMom] Pulse Nigeria

Add the tomato paste for a richer colour and thicker texture. Allow the sauce to continue cooking for another 5-10 minutes, until the oil begins to separate from the tomato mixture.

Once the sauce has cooked down and thickened, gently add your pre-cooked fish into the sauce. Be careful not to break the fish apart while stirring. Add the remaining seasoning cubes, ground crayfish (if using), and salt to taste. Let the fish simmer in the sauce for another 5 minutes, allowing the flavours to blend perfectly.

Garnish and serve [cookpadcom]
Garnish and serve [cookpadcom] Pulse Nigeria

Your delicious fish sauce is ready! Garnish with freshly chopped parsley or basil leaves to add a burst of colour and freshness. This Nigerian-style fish sauce pairs wonderfully with white rice, boiled yams, or even a simple loaf of bread.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

