DIY Recipes: How to make a finger-licking fish sauce

You can serve it with rice, yam, or even pasta, this sauce brings a rich, savoury taste that will have you coming back for more.

The beauty of this recipe is its simplicity, using fresh ingredients and spices that create a burst of flavour in every bite. You don’t need to be a professional cook to make this finger-licking fish sauce. With just a few steps and ingredients, you can prepare a dish that will wow your family and guests.

Ingredients:

Fish (mackerel, tilapia, catfish)

1 large onion (chopped)

3 fresh tomatoes (blended)

2 red bell peppers (blended)

2 scotch bonnet peppers (ata rodo) for heat

1 tablespoon tomato paste

Vegetable oil

Ground crayfish (optional)

Grated ginger

Garlic

Thyme

Curry powder

Salt to taste

2 seasoning cubes

Fresh parsley or basil leaves for garnish (optional)

Step 1: Prepare the fish

Start by cleaning the fish properly. Rinse thoroughly with water and a little salt or lemon juice to get rid of any unpleasant smells.

Once cleaned, season the fish with a pinch of salt and half of the seasoning cubes. You can either grill, fry, or lightly steam the fish for 10-15 minutes until it is cooked through. Set the fish aside once it’s done.

Step 2: Blend the tomatoes and peppers

In a blender, combine the fresh tomatoes, red bell peppers, and scotch bonnets. Blend until smooth.

The mix of tomatoes and peppers will form the base of your sauce and give it that bright, spicy kick Nigerian dishes are known for.

Step 3: Sauté the onions and spices

Heat up the vegetable oil in a large pan or pot. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn soft and translucent. Then, add the grated ginger, minced garlic, thyme, and curry powder. Stir the mixture for about 2-3 minutes to release the flavours of the spices.

Step 4: Add the tomato mixture

Next, pour in the blended tomatoes, red bell peppers, and scotch bonnets. Stir well and let it simmer for about 10 minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally to prevent the sauce from burning.

Add the tomato paste for a richer colour and thicker texture. Allow the sauce to continue cooking for another 5-10 minutes, until the oil begins to separate from the tomato mixture.

Step 5: Add the fish

Once the sauce has cooked down and thickened, gently add your pre-cooked fish into the sauce. Be careful not to break the fish apart while stirring. Add the remaining seasoning cubes, ground crayfish (if using), and salt to taste. Let the fish simmer in the sauce for another 5 minutes, allowing the flavours to blend perfectly.

Step 6: Garnish and serve

Your delicious fish sauce is ready! Garnish with freshly chopped parsley or basil leaves to add a burst of colour and freshness. This Nigerian-style fish sauce pairs wonderfully with white rice, boiled yams, or even a simple loaf of bread.

