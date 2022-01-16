How to go on a date by yourself

One has to learn how to enjoy their own company, hang out by themselves, and appreciate their own company and it is advised that even when you are in a romantic relationship, going on solo dates by yourself is great as it helps you to detach, connect with yourself and think clearly.

Going on solo dates helps build up your self esteem, self confidence, pushes one out of their comfort zone, helps one discover more of their interests and can also help make more friends!

For solo dates to be more fun and interesting, must be fun, interesting, relaxing, and generally leaves you excited and happy, it can be a spur of the moment thing, or you take time out to plan.

And to do that, we’ve brought to you fresh tips on how to go on solo dates by yourself.

- Coffee dates: this is one of the most casual dates you can take yourself on, go to your favorite café, or somewhere that serves drinks that you really like, order your favorite smoothie/cocktail/mocktail maybe your favorite snack too, bring a book along and just enjoy sitting by yourself, lost in your book and just enjoy.

Go on a tour: the best thing about this, you don’t even have to leave your city for this!

Try discovering new places in your town, go to crafts shop, bookstores, paint shops, etc

Try learning more about your city and in this, you’ll have a fun time and might even discover more about yourself while at it.

Visit Art galleries: studying art is the best way of spending your alone time, go for exhibitions, paint and sips, speed painting, or simply just going to look at colorful, beautiful artwork!

Street combing: this is the proves of choosing a place or street you find interesting in your city and just going there, taking pictures of things that catches your fancy and generally enjoying the environment.

Finally, go on a spa/massage date: before we get into this, this activity is gender inclusive!

Take yourself out on a massage date where you just go to the spa, get massages, manicures, pedicures facials etc

This will help both your mind and body get a relaxing day, help, you reset and have a very fun day.