ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to get rid of chest acne

Anna Ajayi

Chest acne can be a frustrating and uncomfortable condition that many people face.

How to get rid of chest acne [Curology]
How to get rid of chest acne [Curology]

Acne on the chest happens for many of the same reasons it occurs on the face—when hair follicles get clogged with oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria.

Recommended articles

This can lead to inflammation and the appearance of pimples, blackheads, or cysts. The skin on your chest is thicker and often covered by clothing, which can trap sweat and bacteria, making the problem worse.

What causes chest acne? [NeutriherbsNigeria]
What causes chest acne? [NeutriherbsNigeria] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Just like facial acne, chest acne occurs when your pores get clogged with oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria. Before jumping into treatments, it’s important to understand what might be causing your chest acne. Here are some common factors:

1. Sweating: Working out, spending time in hot weather, or even feeling stressed can lead to increased sweating. This sweat, if not washed off quickly, can mix with oil and clog your pores.

2. Friction: Tight-fitting clothes, especially those made of synthetic materials, can rub against your skin, causing irritation and breakouts.

3. Lotions and sunscreens: Some lotions, body oils, and even sunscreens can be comedogenic, meaning they can clog pores. Opt for "non-comedogenic" products on your chest.

4. Hormones: Fluctuations in hormone levels, especially during puberty or menstruation, can contribute to acne breakouts all over your body, including your chest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some strategies to combat chest acne:

1. Cleanse regularly

Cleanse regularly [AdobeStock]
Cleanse regularly [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria

Washing your chest twice daily with a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser is key. Look for cleansers containing salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, which help unclog pores and fight bacteria. Avoid harsh scrubs, as they can irritate your skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Shower after sweating

Don't let sweat sit on your skin. After exercising or sweating, take a quick shower with lukewarm water and a gentle cleanser.

3. Let your skin breathe

Wear loose-fitting, breathable clothing made from cotton or other natural fabrics. Avoid tight-fitting synthetics, especially during workouts.

4. Moisturise wisely

ADVERTISEMENT
Moisturise [Shutterstock]
Moisturise [Shutterstock] Pulse Nigeria

While moisturising your chest is important, choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic lotion. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid or aloe vera, which hydrate without clogging pores.

5. Spot treatment

For stubborn pimples, consider using a spot treatment that contains benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid. However, be cautious about over-applying, as it can dry out your skin.

ALSO READ: 2 home remedies to get rid of chest acne

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you've tackled your existing chest acne, let's focus on preventing new breakouts. Here are some preventative measures you can take:

  • Shower hygiene: Wash your towels and washcloths regularly, preferably after each use. Bacteria can build up on these items and contribute to acne.
  • Diet: While there's no single "acne diet," some studies suggest moderating sugary and processed foods. Focus on a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.  
Eat a healthy diet [Healthline]
Eat a healthy diet [Healthline] Pulse Nigeria
  • Stress management: Stress can trigger acne breakouts. Find healthy ways to manage stress, like exercise, meditation, or spending time with loved ones.  
ADVERTISEMENT

Acne treatment usually takes several weeks to see noticeable improvement, so, don't be discouraged if you don't see results overnight. Stick to your routine consistently, and you'll see a difference.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 most dangerous countries in the world for women

5 most dangerous countries in the world for women

How to get rid of chest acne

How to get rid of chest acne

Women have been wearing sanitary pads wrong all along - Here's the right way

Women have been wearing sanitary pads wrong all along - Here's the right way

5 most expensive dog breeds that cost millions

5 most expensive dog breeds that cost millions

Sundry Foods Limited celebrates 20 years of serving deliciousness across Nigeria

Sundry Foods Limited celebrates 20 years of serving deliciousness across Nigeria

Common mistakes to avoid as a bride, at your function

Common mistakes to avoid as a bride, at your function

5 questions that start fights in marriages

5 questions that start fights in marriages

How to take alcohol without feeling its toxic effects - science

How to take alcohol without feeling its toxic effects - science

3 ways to enjoy Premier League if your wife hates football

3 ways to enjoy Premier League if your wife hates football

Ask Pulse: Japa forced me to leave wife in Nigeria but I'm scared she's cheating

Ask Pulse: Japa forced me to leave wife in Nigeria but I'm scared she's cheating

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

5 reasons public relationships don't last

5 reasons public relationships don't last

Pulse Sports

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Every mother-baby duo is unique [ACLU]

5 important tips to know if you want to stop breastfeeding

Get Your Game On: Guinness matchday goes BIG at Landmark event centre!

Get Your Game On: Guinness matchday goes BIG at Landmark event centre!

Tea tree oil is known for its many benefits [Health]

Acne treatment and 5 other amazing benefits of tea tree oil

The world’s first “chastity belt for your phone [mediawhisperer]

This device stops you from watching porn on your phone