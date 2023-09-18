ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 unusual ways you can relieve stress

Oghenerume Progress

Relieving stress is an important part of the ever-demanding adult life.

Different stress management techniques work for different people [Freepik]
Different stress management techniques work for different people [Freepik]

Recommended articles

Thankfully, there are ways to handle stress and some of them might be seen as unusual, but they definitely work.

Here are five unusual ways to relieve stress;

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical reports says vitamin C can help reduce stress levels. Foods rich in vitamins C such as oranges are definitely good for relieving stress. You get to enjoy a delicious fruit while also reducing your stress levels.

Chewing gum is another way to reduce stress levels. It can serve as a distraction from stressors and some studies say it can also reduce the stress hormone - cortisol in the body.

Adult colouring books can also help lower stress levels. Colouring can be soothing and it is helpful to always have one around on days you are really stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Colouring isn't just for kids and artists [SaskToday]
Colouring isn't just for kids and artists [SaskToday] Pulse Nigeria

Do you have a dog or cat?. It is said that owning a furry pet can increase levels of happiness. Giving your pet a rub when you are stressed also has a way of making a person happier and more relaxed.

Watching a funny video, listening to a comedy podcast, or chatting with a friend who always makes you laugh can help lower stress levels. Laughter releases endorphins and instantly lightens your mood.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the above, going out for a walk, having a hot bath can also help reduce stress. However, when it comes to stress, different techniques work for different people, so it's essential to find what resonates with you the most. These simple activities can easily be incorporated into your daily routine to help manage stress effectively.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to have a secret lover in the office

How to have a secret lover in the office

Calypso’s Premium Relaunch: A luxurious mix, sip experience for Lagos’ elite

Calypso’s Premium Relaunch: A luxurious mix, sip experience for Lagos’ elite

5 unusual ways you can relieve stress

5 unusual ways you can relieve stress

How Nigerian skincare merchants were exposed for damaging people's skin

How Nigerian skincare merchants were exposed for damaging people's skin

Mowalola Ogunlesi, the Nigerian millennial trailblazing London's fashion scene

Mowalola Ogunlesi, the Nigerian millennial trailblazing London's fashion scene

The untold story of why red pandas are disappearing

The untold story of why red pandas are disappearing

Bikiya Graham-Douglas-led Beeta Universal Arts Foundation announces 6th edition of Playwright Competition

Bikiya Graham-Douglas-led Beeta Universal Arts Foundation announces 6th edition of Playwright Competition

These vegetables will help you lower your blood sugar

These vegetables will help you lower your blood sugar

Here’s why women get super horny during their periods

Here’s why women get super horny during their periods

Ladies, here’s why you shouldn’t sleep with a bra on

Ladies, here’s why you shouldn’t sleep with a bra on

'I think my mother hates me' - Here's what to do when you feel this way

'I think my mother hates me' - Here's what to do when you feel this way

Try these 7 delicious healthy snacks for optimal brain performance

Try these 7 delicious healthy snacks for optimal brain performance

Pulse Sports

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Women tend to put on weight after tying the knot [Masterfile]

These 3 reasons are why women put on weight after marriage

It's totally normal to feel horny during your period [ABC]

Here’s why women get super horny during their periods

You shouldn't wear a bra to bed [Pinterest]

Ladies, here’s why you shouldn’t sleep with a bra on

The truth about butt enhancement creams

The truth about butt enlargement creams