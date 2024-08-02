How to control your internet addiction

For many, the internet has become a siren song, luring them into a world of endless scrolling and digital distractions.

Does this sound familiar? You sit down to check your email, and two hours later you've fallen down a rabbit hole of funny reels and celebrity gossip. You tell yourself you'll just "take a quick break" online, but suddenly precious time has vanished. If these scenarios resonate with you, you might be struggling with internet addiction.

Here's how to combat internet addiction and create a healthier relationship with technology:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Awareness

The first step is acknowledging the problem. Track your internet usage for a few days. There are apps and website features that can do this for you. Once you see how much time you're spending online, especially on unproductive activities, you can start to strategise.

2. Identify your triggers

What situations make you crave the internet? Is it boredom? Stress? Maybe it's a specific time of day or emotional state.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you identify your triggers, you can develop coping mechanisms to deal with them in healthy ways.

3. Curb that urge

There are ways to make it harder for yourself to mindlessly surf the web. Use website blockers to restrict access to certain websites during specific times. Consider browser extensions that limit scrolling or turn your phone notifications off for non-essential apps.

4. Replace those habits

ADVERTISEMENT

The key to breaking an addiction is replacing it with something healthier. Fill your time with activities you genuinely enjoy and that don't involve a screen. Read a book, go for a walk, spend time with loved ones, learn a new skill.

5. Schedule your screen time

Pulse Nigeria

Treat the internet like any other activity. Set specific times for checking emails, social media, or online gaming. Stick to those schedules and avoid spontaneous browsing sessions.

6. Find offline rewards

ADVERTISEMENT

The brain craves dopamine. Give yourself rewards for sticking to your internet limits. Take a relaxing bath, listen to your favourite music, or cook yourself a healthy meal. Reward yourself with experiences, not just more screen time.

7. Start small

Breaking an addiction takes time. Start small and gradually increase your internet restrictions. Focus on progress, not perfection.

ALSO READ: 7 surprising things most people are addicted to

The internet can be a powerful tool, but it shouldn't control your life. Remind yourself of the things that matter most – your relationships, your passions, your real-world experiences. Taking back control will allow you to engage more fully in all life has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT