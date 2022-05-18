9 dangers of being addicted that is taking a toll on your life

Addiction to any drugs or substances, whether illegal or legal, can lead to severe health conditions. However, unfortunately, the aforesaid problem has already reached epidemic status in the USA, which makes it extremely difficult to control.

For instance, according to a report, around 11.2% of people (aged 12 or over) consumed an intoxicating drug at least once.

Now, here’s the thing.

We’re not saying using a substance once does not take a toll on your health. But, once you begin using it incessantly, it becomes a crude danger to your life.

However, there’s no need to worry, though.

Effects Of Addiction - Psychological Problems

Going through addiction can affect both your physical and psychological health. However, in this section, we will talk about the latter, as it’s more prominent in teenagers and younger adults. So, let’s begin, then.

Problem - 1: Depression

Using a recreational drug, such as cocaine or marijuana, can directly affect your brain's neurochemical part. Hence, whenever you don’t get to experience the same feeling, you may experience a sense of depression. It can also lead to an acute anxiety disorder or considering suicidal thoughts in severe cases.

Problem - 2: Behavioral Changes

A person suffering from a substance abuse disorder can show various behavioral changes. For example, they can suddenly stop going to school or college and start staying cooped up in their room alone. Avoiding social meetings and gatherings can also become a part of their life. Besides, they may also exhibit suspicious or secretive behavior.

Problem - 3: Mood Swings

As mentioned before, people with drug addiction tend to be anxious or depressed all the time. Thus, it becomes almost impossible for them to manage their mood correctly. For example, you might find them to be angry at a time, while in the next minute, they’ll start crying out of nowhere. This problem is more common in people using inhalants than anyone else.

Effects Of Addiction - Physical Problems

Aside from your psychological health, drug addiction can have a massive negative impact on your physical well-being as well. Here’s how it can affect you.

Problem - 1: Cardiovascular Ailment

Using a stimulant can increase your heart rate massively for a brief period. But, this small duration of time is enough for the drug to damage your blood vessels from within. It, in turn, can increase your risk of experiencing an ischemic injury, internal blood clot, and other issues like coronary arterial or aortic dissection.

Problem - 2: Damage To Immune System

Drugs, which are taken intravenously, can carry a substantial risk of internal infection, such as Hepatitis, HIV, bacterial infections, and so on. Besides, consuming drugs regularly might also increase the level of intoxicating substances in your blood. It, sequentially, can also impact your immune system’s ability to curate new white blood cells to some extent.

Problem - 3: Respiratory Issues

Smoking a recreational drug, such as marijuana, can damage the alveoli in your lungs directly and make them more susceptible to infection. Additionally, some CNS depressants, like opioids, can slow down your breathing capability and make it irregular or shallow. In case you end up overdosing on such a drug, it might also lead to death due to lower oxygen intake.

Problem - 4: Gastrointestinal Imbalance

Substances that are orally ingested, like opioids, alcohol, or an ADHD medication, can affect your digestive system directly. For example, opioids can reduce the hydration of your body and lead to chronic constipation. It might also lead to indigestion, which, in turn, can also cause nausea, stomach upset, and vomiting.

Problem - 5: Liver Damage

Our liver primarily focuses on nutrient metabolism, but it also helps in detoxifying our body from various intoxicating substances. But, if you keep drinking alcohol or intaking drugs regularly, the organ might become overwhelmed by its metabolism duties. In some cases, its tissues and cells might get damaged and lead to liver cirrhosis or cancer.

Problem - 6: Kidney Problem

Like your liver, your kidney can get affected due to the continuous intake of drugs or alcohol. If you don’t stop your drug-seeking behavior quickly, the problem can get even more severe and result in kidney damage. In some cases, it may also lead to renal failure, which would require dialysis or kidney transplantation to manage appropriately.

How Do You Recover From Drug Addiction?

As per a report by NSDUH, almost 19.7 million adults in the USA get entangled in the trap of addiction every year. Hence, if you thought you were the only one getting tagged by this social stigma, you’re not alone. There are many like you going through the same problem.

Fortunately, although addiction is a severe health complication, you can take care of it either alone or through a rehab program. Here’s how you can do it.

Communicate to someone close to you. Tell them how it began and what you’re going through right now. Talking your heart out with a close person can help you get out of the sense of depression and be more confident.

If it’s your children suffering from the ailment, be sure to stay with them all the time. Please offer your support and appreciate them whenever you can. Being a good listener can sometimes go a long way when it comes to helping someone with drug addiction.

Join an official support group for addiction as soon as possible. Attend their seminars to know how you can subdue your urge to use drugs or consume alcohol. Besides, you can also talk with people who’ve been on the same footing as you.

Avoid an invitation or an event where drugs or alcohol are involved. When it comes to taking care of your addiction, staying as far as possible from the stimulants will be the way to move forward for you.

Try to make a change to your diet plan. Avoid going to McDonald's and opt for fresh fruit or veggies. Consuming ginger-infused drinks can also be beneficial for you; it can help cleanse your liver or kidneys.

Staying Clean And Away From Addiction

Recovering from drug addiction doesn’t end within a month. This is a lifelong procedure that has to be managed till you get old.

Now, many people consider joining a support group to have someone listen to their problems and tackle their hardships properly. Conversely, others find it better to go through the 12-step program and stay clean through a spiritual awakening.

Hence, if you want, you can opt for either of these options and see what’s best for you. In case you need any other suggestions, we’ll also ask you to talk to us through the comment section. We’re always here for you.

