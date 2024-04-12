How to block your GT Bank account and ATM card

This guide will walk you through the process of blocking your GT Bank ATM card and, if necessary, your bank account.

When to block your account and ATM card

There are two main scenarios where blocking your GTBank account and ATM card might be necessary:

ADVERTISEMENT

Lost or stolen card: If you believe your card is lost or stolen, blocking it immediately is important to prevent unauthorised access to your funds.

If you believe your card is lost or stolen, blocking it immediately is important to prevent unauthorised access to your funds. Suspicious activity: If you notice unusual activity on your account, such as unrecognised transactions, blocking your card and potentially your account can help minimise damage and allow you to investigate further.

Important note: Blocking your ATM card will disable any further transactions on that specific card. Blocking your bank account will stop all transactions linked to your account, including debit card transactions, online payments, and withdrawals.

Blocking your account is generally only recommended if you suspect your ATM card and other banking information have been compromised.

How to block your GT Bank ATM card

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the different ways to block your GT Bank ATM card:

1. Using USSD code

This is the quickest and most convenient method, especially if you don't have internet access.

Dial the GTBank USSD code *737*51*74# on your mobile phone. You will be required to provide the phone number you used in registering the Account. Confirm the blocking request by entering your GT Bank USSD PIN (4-digit PIN).

2. Through internet banking

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the GT Bank website (https://www.gtbank.com/personal-banking/ways-to-bank/internet-banking) and log in to your internet banking account using your username and password. From the dashboard, navigate to the "Cards" section. Select the ATM card you want to block and click on the "Block Card" option, then confirm the action by entering your internet banking PIN or password.

3. Contacting GT Bank customer care

Call GT Bank's customer care hotline at 0700-482666328 or +234-14480000 (if you're outside Nigeria). A customer service representative will assist you with blocking your card. You will likely be asked for some personal information to verify your identity.

4. Visiting a GT Bank branch

Visit any GT Bank branch and inform a customer service representative that you want to block your ATM card. Bring a valid ID card for identification purposes. The bank representative will handle the blocking process for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blocking your GT Bank account

As mentioned earlier, blocking your entire account is only recommended if you believe your bank account information has also been compromised. Here's how to block your GT Bank account:

1. Contacting GT Bank customer care

Call GT Bank's customer care hotline at 0700-482666328 or +234-14480000 (if you're outside Nigeria).

Inform the customer service representative that you want to block your account due to security concerns.

Provide them with the necessary details to verify your identity.

2. Visiting a GT bank branch

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit any GT Bank branch and request to block your account.

A customer service representative will assist you with the process and ask for identification.

Additional tips

Once you've blocked your card or account, contact GT Bank as soon as possible to request a replacement card or reactivate your account.

It's advisable to memorise your ATM card PIN and avoid sharing it with anyone.

Regularly monitor your bank statements for any suspicious activity.

If you suspect fraud, report it to GT Bank immediately.

By following these steps and security tips, you can effectively safeguard your GT Bank account and ATM card from unauthorised access.