How to avoid period leaks at night

And one of the biggest anxieties that comes with Aunt Flo's arrival? Nighttime leaks. Tossing and turning, waking up to damp sheets – it can disrupt your sleep and leave you feeling frustrated.

So how do you avoid this?

1. Know your flow

First things first, understand your flow. Is it a light sprinkle or a heavy downpour? On heavy flow nights, ditch the pantyliners and opt for overnight pads or tampons with higher absorbency. Consider double-duty solutions like period underwear with a backup pad.

2. Overnight pads

Look for products specifically designed for nighttime. Overnight pads are longer in the back to catch leaks while you lie down. Overnight tampons offer increased absorbency without needing to change them as frequently during the night.

If tampons are your go-to, choose those with wings for added leak protection. Opt for higher absorbency tampons for heavy flow nights, but remember to change them every 4-8 hours, even at night.

3. Menstrual cups

Menstrual cups can be a game-changer for overnight protection. They collect menstrual blood rather than absorbing it, providing a leak-proof experience for up to 12 hours (depending on capacity).

4. Sleeping strategies

While you can't control your sleep position entirely, some are more likely to lead to leaks than others. Sleeping on your back can create a pool of blood towards your lower back, increasing the risk of leaks. Sleeping on your side with your knees bent can help distribute the flow and offer a more secure position.

5. Nighttime rituals

Develop a pre-bed routine that optimises leak prevention. Change your pad, tampon, or empty your menstrual cup right before bedtime. This ensures you have maximum absorbency for the duration of your sleep.

6. Layer up

Adding a layer of protection between your underwear and sheets can save the day (or night!). Opt for dark-coloured pyjamas during your period to minimise any potential leak anxieties. Consider placing a waterproof pad (washable or disposable) on your bedsheet for extra peace of mind.

7. Manage your meal plan

You might notice your period leaks worsen on certain days. This could be linked to what you eat. Avoid salty or spicy foods before bed as they can cause bloating and contribute to heavier bleeding.

Lifestyle tweaks during your period

1. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help regulate your flow and prevent it from becoming heavier at night.

Avoid dehydrating drinks like coffee and alcohol before bedtime.

2. Opt for a light dinner before bed to avoid putting pressure on your digestive system. Heavy meals can sometimes increase cramping and worsen leaks.

3. Empty your bladder before settling in for the night. A full bladder can put pressure on your uterus, potentially leading to leaks.

Bonus Tip: Track your period! Knowing your cycle will help you anticipate heavy flow days and prepare accordingly. There are plenty of period tracking apps available to help you stay organised.

By planning, choosing the right product, and adjusting your routine, you can conquer period leaks at night and wake up feeling refreshed and confident. Remember, periods are a natural part of life.

