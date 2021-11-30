RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to avoid getting robbed in Lagos

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Helpful tips on how to avoid getting robbed in Lagos.

Robbery and petty theft is common in Lagos [istockphoto]
Robbery and petty theft is common in Lagos [istockphoto]

Recently, I got the full Lagos treatment, and I couldn't pass up the chance to write about my experience.

Recommended articles

Lagos, like most urban cities, is a hot spot for robbery and petty theft.

My purse and phone were stolen on my street and this has now made me some sort of authority on how to avoid getting robbed.

Here are five tips:

They cannot steal what isn’t there, can they?

The days after I got robbed I found myself wishing I didn't go out with my phone.

In Port Harcourt City, there is a place called Mile 12; you are advised to remove any expensive jewellery you have on because it can be yanked right off your ears, neck, and wrists.

The same rule applies to Lagos.

Visiting someone who lives in a gated community can be laborious and annoying because of all the safety red tapes, but you cannot deny the perks.

You're simply less likely to get robbed in an environment with visible security presence; it's just science.

If this does not describe your current living condition, then you need to move before that robbery encounter waiting to happen.

Living in such communities in Lagos could cost an arm and a leg, but that's the cost of avoiding petty robbers.

Such an obvious advise to be giving to an adult like you, but no judgement.

Strangers can grab, snatch, or swindle you of your personal belongings, but you can make the job difficult for them by minding your business.

Best to keep a straight face and hold your possessions close to your chest and not answer any strangers on the street.

Everyone can potentially steal your belongings. A friend of mine sitting in a bus had his phone stolen by some young girls sitting behind him.

Pressing your phone inside danfo can end in someone from the outside snatching it and doing a 500m dash, never to be seen again.

Be vigilant and do not relax thinking you are in a secured place. No, you are not.

The truth is there's only so much that safety precautions can do for you, and you ultimately cannot avoid getting robbed.

You can get robbed anywhere in Lagos - in your car, in your home, or on the streets.

It can happen at any time - broad daylight or pitch black at night, regardless of your best attempts to ensure it doesn't.

Whenever it happens, promise yourself not to fight with your robbers because they can potentially harm you.

Belongings can be replaced, but your life can't.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons why some women have facial and body hair

5 reasons why some women have facial and body hair

Sex Education: 5 things to know about consent before sex

Sex Education: 5 things to know about consent before sex

10 activities that will cheer you up instantly

10 activities that will cheer you up instantly

How to avoid getting robbed in Lagos

How to avoid getting robbed in Lagos

5 nail care dos and don'ts

5 nail care dos and don'ts

Luxury menswear fashion brand - Vanskere acquires 57 Interiors design company

Luxury menswear fashion brand - Vanskere acquires 57 Interiors design company

Bullying in school: Signs parents should watch out for

Bullying in school: Signs parents should watch out for

Guys, here are 15 truths your girlfriend never wants to admit to you

Guys, here are 15 truths your girlfriend never wants to admit to you

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer