How pornography affects your brain and relationships

Anna Ajayi

Understanding the brain's response to pornography empowers us to make informed choices.

Porn addiction can affect your relationships [MelMagazine]
In recent years, easy access to explicit content on the internet has raised concerns about its potential impact on the human brain. While it's a complicated topic and scientists are still studying it, some research gives us a peek into how watching porn may influence the brain.

Let's talk more about what goes on in your brain when you watch explicit content online.

One of the primary neurological responses to pornography is the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward. This natural feel-good substance makes you happy temporarily.

However, if you watch a lot of explicit content, your brain can become accustomed to it. As a result, you might need to watch more explicit content to feel the same level of pleasure that you used to. It's like your brain gets less and less responsive over time, and eventually, you'll need more intense or extreme content to get the same satisfaction.

Studies of the brain show that watching porn can lead to changes in certain areas like the prefrontal cortex and amygdala. The prefrontal cortex helps us make decisions, control impulses, and manage our emotions. The amygdala is also involved in handling our emotions.

So, watching too much porn can mess with how these brain regions function.

Our brains are constantly adapting and changing, forming new neural connections based on our experiences. This process, called neuroplasticity, allows us to learn and grow; it also makes us susceptible to the influence of our environment. Repeated exposure to the facade of pornography can strengthen particular neural pathways, potentially shaping our patterns of sexual arousal and influencing our expectations of real-world interactions.

Regarding the relationship between pornography consumption and sexual function, some studies suggest that watching a lot of explicit content might affect your ability to enjoy real-life intimacy.

Porn addiction influences your expectation of the real-world [teenvogue]
It could make it harder for some to get in the mood or feel satisfied, which then creates challenges in forming healthy and fulfilling relationships based on genuine connection and emotional intimacy.

Neuroscientists have proposed the idea that being addicted to pornography, is similar to how some people can get addicted to drugs. This means, just as drug addicts can't stop using substances even if they want to, some people may struggle to stop watching explicit content, even if they know it's not good for them.

If you realise you're struggling with a porn addiction and want to overcome it, consider opening up to a trusted family member for guidance or reaching out to a professional for assistance.

