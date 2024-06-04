Breaking news:
Police releases recruitment list - Here's how to check

Segun Adeyemi

Candidates are advised to monitor the progress of their applications on the Police Service Commission’s designated website.

Kayode Egbetokun [Facebook]

Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC spokesperson, disclosed this information in a statement on Tuesday, June 4.

Ani underscored the commission’s unwavering commitment to fairness and impartiality by highlighting the close collaboration with key stakeholders such as the Nigeria Police Force, the National Assembly, and the Federal Character Commission throughout the recruitment proceedings.

“The Police Service Commission has approved and released the list of 10,000 successful applicants for recruitment into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The commission today, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, received the report of the Police Recruitment Board. 9,000 applicants were approved for recruitment for General Duty, while 1,000 applicants were recruited for the Specialists cadre,” Ani said.

Candidates are advised to monitor the progress of their applications on the Police Service Commission’s designated website, www.policeservicecommission.cloud.

Additionally, applicants can contact the PSC recruitment support team through WhatsApp at 08094767777 and 09031318499 for any concerns or questions.

