ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How Love Ends: My ex said 'Today feels like Christmas' when I broke up with him

Anna Ajayi

This is a heartbreaking story of love, lies, and a life lesson learned.

Not all love stories find their 'happily ever after' [DALL-E2024]
Not all love stories find their 'happily ever after' [DALL-E2024]

In romance and relationships, the only constant is change, and the harsh reality is not all love stories are destined for a happy ending. Some take unexpected turns and teach us difficult lessons.

Recommended articles

How Love Ends, a series by Pulse Nigeria brings you the raw and real stories of people who have loved and lost. Each story narrates the accounts of what led to the end of their once-promising relationships.

This week, we hear from a woman about her experience in a relationship that involved heartbreak and changing circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

We met in my first year of university and dated for almost two years before breaking up near the end of my second year.

Back then, he was struggling financially and living in a mud house with no modern amenities like a toilet or bathroom. Everyone used a shared bathing area with an aluminium roof. Coming from a comfortable family, I had my own hostel with food and everything a student needs. Despite the difference in our living situations, I would happily visit him and endure with him. I had plenty of food in my dorm, but I left it to spend time with him.

He would typically have garri to drink for breakfast and lunch, and I would join him with joy, believing it was true love. I guess you could say I was a very understanding girlfriend. Sometimes, I'd bring some of my food and we'd share it. Other times, if he managed to get food from home, we'd eat together. He was my first love and the one who took my virginity so, even when my friends advised me to break up with him because of his financial situation, I didn't listen.

My friends advised me to break up with him but I did not listen [iStock]
My friends advised me to break up with him but I did not listen [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

We were at peace for a while until my boyfriend's financial situation improved. He moved to a nicer hostel, started dressing better, and generally became more comfortable. Then, I noticed a shift in his attitude towards me. He wouldn't pick up my calls or respond to my messages as frequently as he used to. I confronted him about it and he kept saying he was busy. When I tried to visit him, he'd make excuses about being busy and discourage me from coming over. This behaviour made me suspect him of cheating.

ALSO READ: How Love Ends: Church sermon helped me break up with my abusive boyfriend

Yes. He confessed.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, after being ignored for a while, I decided to visit him unannounced one day. When I got to his new hostel, he didn't answer the door. I sensed that he had a girl inside. After waiting for over an hour at the gate, he came out and said I should have called beforehand. I never used to call before coming so it sounded strange to me. He then tried to dismiss me, suggesting I return to my hostel and we'd talk later because he was going out. He took me to the bus stop where I would take a bike back to my hostel and he boarded a bus that wasn't full yet.

Suspecting that he wasn't actually going anywhere, I asked the motorbike rider to drop me off somewhere nearby. Returning to the bus stop, I confirmed that he wasn't on board. Finally, I spotted him walking back to his hostel. I confronted him about contradicting his statement about going out. He resorted to gaslighting, accusing me of monitoring and following him. He later admitted the relationship wasn't working for him anymore and confessed that he was cheating on me with someone else.

He confessed that he was cheating on me with someone else [iStock]
He confessed that he was cheating on me with someone else [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

I felt embarrassed, betrayed and devasted. I returned to my hostel crying. Days later, refusing to accept he actually broke up with me, I texted him a message ending the relationship myself. His response was incredibly hurtful. He simply replied, "Today feels like Christmas."

ADVERTISEMENT

His response shattered me, but, I knew I had to move on with my life and focus on my studies. It became clear that he was a distraction.

Two years later, he reached out, claiming he preferred me to the woman he left me for. Apparently, she wasn't interested in him but only in his money. I told him he hadn't appreciated my worth back then, and not every woman would tolerate his behaviour.

One important lesson I learned from that relationship is to build yourself first as a woman. When you invest in yourself and build your own success, you will naturally attract successful men. You have no business having a boyfriend in your first year of college. Focus on your studies, build your grades and avoid distractions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: How Love Ends: My genotype made me lose the love of my life

Have a breakup story for Pulse? Email anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Royal Homecoming: St. Lauren wine bottle triggers excitement among Nigerians

Royal Homecoming: St. Lauren wine bottle triggers excitement among Nigerians

7 tips for surviving long-distance relationships

7 tips for surviving long-distance relationships

How Love Ends: My ex said 'Today feels like Christmas' when I broke up with him

How Love Ends: My ex said 'Today feels like Christmas' when I broke up with him

7 shocking things women used to be banned from doing until recently

7 shocking things women used to be banned from doing until recently

Do you know you can get 'high' on bananas? Here are 3 ways

Do you know you can get 'high' on bananas? Here are 3 ways

7 creepy things dead bodies do after death

7 creepy things dead bodies do after death

Why you should never take a shower during a thunderstorm

Why you should never take a shower during a thunderstorm

4 stages of endometriosis and why it could take 10 years to be diagnosed

4 stages of endometriosis and why it could take 10 years to be diagnosed

Why Nigerian man quit longest sing-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt

Why Nigerian man quit longest sing-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt

Early warning signs of a heart attack & how to save your life in seconds

Early warning signs of a heart attack & how to save your life in seconds

Mysterious bulb most people mistake for red onions and how to tell

Mysterious bulb most people mistake for red onions and how to tell

If they do these 10 things, it's time to leave

If they do these 10 things, it's time to leave

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diamond

Top 10 diamond producing countries in Africa

10 smallest African countries by land mass

10 smallest African countries by land mass

Orange Group celebrates World Milk Day with #GinmilMySuperBreakfast campaign

Orange Group to celebrate World Milk Day with #GinmilMySuperBreakfast campaign

HIV can be transmitted through bodily fluids like blood, semen, and breast milk

HIV-positive moms with healthy babies; how it happens