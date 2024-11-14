ADVERTISEMENT
How long is food safe to eat after the expiration date?

Anna Ajayi

Learn what expiration dates really mean to avoid tossing good food.

How long is food safe to eat after the expiration date? [iStock]
How long is food safe to eat after the expiration date? [iStock]

When you spot an expiration date on food packaging, it’s easy to panic and toss it in the bin once the date has passed.

But hold on a second. Did you know that food may still be safe to eat after the expiration date? These dates can be confusing, and many people misunderstand what they really mean. As a result, perfectly good food often gets wasted.

With so many households struggling to make ends meet, understanding how long food stays safe is not only practical but also helps reduce waste.

So, what do these dates mean? “Best Before,” “Sell By,” and “Use By” are common terms that can make it seem like the food magically turns unsafe overnight. But the truth is, these labels are more about quality than safety.

Food labels like “Best Before,” “Sell By,” and “Use By” serve as guidelines for stores and consumers. They don’t always mean the food is unsafe after the date. Here’s a breakdown of common terms:

What does expiration labels mean [EastValleyER]
What does expiration labels mean [EastValleyER] Pulse Nigeria
  • Best Before: This tells you when the product is at its peak quality. After this date, the taste or texture might change, but the food can still be eaten safely if stored properly.
  • Sell By: This is a guide for stores, indicating when the item should be sold. It doesn’t mean the food is spoiled; it can still be good for a while at home.
  • Use By: This is the most critical label. It suggests the last date for the best quality. However, it’s still not a hard safety deadline in most cases.

The safety of food depends on the type and how it’s stored. Here’s a general guide:

  • Canned goods: Properly stored canned goods can last 1-2 years beyond their “Best Before” date. Check for rust, dents, or bulging cans before using them.
Canned goods can last 1-2 years [FoodBankoftheRockies]
Canned goods can last 1-2 years [FoodBankoftheRockies] Pulse Nigeria
  • Dry goods: Items like pasta, rice, and cereal can stay safe for months or even years if kept in cool, dry places.
  • Dairy and meat: These items are trickier. If they’ve been stored in the fridge or freezer, they may last a few days to weeks after their date. Always check for unusual smells or textures before consuming.
How to tell if food is safe [wikiHow]
How to tell if food is safe [wikiHow] Pulse Nigeria

Even if the expiration date has passed, you can use your senses to check food safety:

  • Check for mould, discolouration, or leaks.
  • If the food smells off or sour, it’s best to throw it away.
  • A slimy or sticky texture is a clear warning sign.
  • Plan meals: Buy only what you need to reduce waste.
  • Store Properly: Keep food in the fridge or freezer to extend its shelf life.

With this understanding, you can save money and avoid waste.

Things to do in the morning before looking at your phone [thebalancedceo]

5 things to do every morning before looking at your phone

NBA Nigeria hosts third edition of 'NBA Meets Art' at Art X Lagos

NBA Nigeria hosts third edition of 'NBA Meets Art' at Art X Lagos

Transparent animals in the world [nationalmarinesanctuaryfoundation]

5 animals so transparent you can see through their bodies

5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship

Are you losing yourself in love? 5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship