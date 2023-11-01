Always double-check the expiry dates on these 4 products before consumption

Though you must be wary of the expiry dates of the products you buy, you must be extra careful of these products as they are more harmful as they near their expiration date:

1. Milk: Consuming expired milk can lead to foodborne illnesses caused by bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella. These can cause symptoms such as stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

2. Canned beef: While canned goods generally have a longer shelf life, they are not immune to spoilage. Eating spoiled canned beef can cause food poisoning, leading to symptoms similar to those caused by expired milk.

3. Mayonnaise: Mayonnaise often contains eggs, which are highly perishable. When mayonnaise goes bad, it can harbor harmful bacteria such as Salmonella, leading to foodborne illnesses.

4. Medication: Expired medications may not be as effective as they should be. In some cases, they can even be dangerous.

Chemical changes can occur in the composition of the medication, making it less potent or causing harmful by-products.

It's important to properly dispose of expired medications and consult a healthcare professional if you need a replacement.

To ensure your safety and the safety of those around you, always check the expiry dates on products before consuming or using them.

