ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Wiz kids: 5 Nigerian child geniuses and their amazing feats

Temi Iwalaiye

These are five child geniuses of Nigerian descent and the age they achieved their amazing feats.

These children are geniuses of Nigerian descent
These children are geniuses of Nigerian descent

Recommended articles

It’s so interesting that most of these children were born outside Nigeria, which just means that with the right environment, the genius in Nigerian children will come alive.

Here are five of them.

ADVERTISEMENT
David Balogun graduated high school at just nine years old.Courtesy of Ronya Balogun.
David Balogun graduated high school at just nine years old.Courtesy of Ronya Balogun. Business Insider USA

He was nine-year-old when he became the youngest known person to graduate high school. David is Nigerian child born in Pennsylvania, USA.

Joshua Beckford is a child genius [BMAN]
Joshua Beckford is a child genius [BMAN] Pulse Nigeria

His parents are Nigerian, but he was born in London, he enrolled at Oxford University when he was six years old, and graduated from the history and philosophy department at the early age of 14.

ADVERTISEMENT
Joshua Agboola is a tech genius [goodnigeria]
Joshua Agboola is a tech genius [goodnigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Joshua is the only one on the list who lives in Lagos, Nigeria, He founded his own tech company Joshfortech as a 11-year-old.

His interest in technology began when he was six years old. He is an expert at many programming languages, like Javascript, HTML, CSS, Jquery, bootstrap, and PHP for databases.

He also won the MTN mPulse Hackathon at 12 years.

ADVERTISEMENT
Esther Okade got her PHD at 16 years [Guardianng]
Esther Okade got her PHD at 16 years [Guardianng] Pulse Nigeria

She earned a PhD in financial mathematics from the University of Cambridge at the age of 16 years. She entered university at 13 years old. Yummy Delicious Algebra is one of her many children's books.

Chika created a new maths formula [Inspiringnigerian]
Chika created a new maths formula [Inspiringnigerian] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

He was 12 years old when he became one of the youngest mathematicians after learning a novel approach to problem-solving. He was awarded The TruLittle Hero Awards 2019.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wiz kids: 5 Nigerian child geniuses and their amazing feats

Wiz kids: 5 Nigerian child geniuses and their amazing feats

Who wore it better? Erica Nlewedim or Ini Dima-Okojie in a corset two-piece?

Who wore it better? Erica Nlewedim or Ini Dima-Okojie in a corset two-piece?

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 series in Nigeria inspiring users to Live Vivid

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 series in Nigeria inspiring users to "Live Vivid"

The style evolution of Davido: From teenage star to Timeless fashion icon

The style evolution of Davido: From teenage star to Timeless fashion icon

5 reasons why you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher s*x drive than you

5 reasons why you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher s*x drive than you

For women: Here are 4 kinky ways to arouse your man

For women: Here are 4 kinky ways to arouse your man

Top 5 Nigerian queens of luxury and the soft life

Top 5 Nigerian queens of luxury and the soft life

5 signs you are addicted to skincare products

5 signs you are addicted to skincare products

Bajau people spend most of their lives under water, here's how they survive

Bajau people spend most of their lives under water, here's how they survive

7 rules for drinking water properly

7 rules for drinking water properly

5 essential items for a frontal wig installation

5 essential items for a frontal wig installation

5 Ways to keep warm this rainy season

5 Ways to keep warm this rainy season

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stay away from beans [cozycook]

5 foods that make menstrual pain worse

Angola-luanda [Africa]

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

New Yam-Igbo Festival (Credit: wikipedia)

5 different tribes that celebrate New yam festivals in Nigeria

Ofe-Nsala

Top 5 healthy Igbo meals