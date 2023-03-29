Wiz kids: 5 Nigerian child geniuses and their amazing feats

It’s so interesting that most of these children were born outside Nigeria, which just means that with the right environment, the genius in Nigerian children will come alive.

Here are five of them.

1. David Balogun

Business Insider USA

He was nine-year-old when he became the youngest known person to graduate high school. David is Nigerian child born in Pennsylvania, USA.

2. Joshua Beckford

Pulse Nigeria

His parents are Nigerian, but he was born in London, he enrolled at Oxford University when he was six years old, and graduated from the history and philosophy department at the early age of 14.

3. Joshua Agboola

Pulse Nigeria

Joshua is the only one on the list who lives in Lagos, Nigeria, He founded his own tech company Joshfortech as a 11-year-old.

His interest in technology began when he was six years old. He is an expert at many programming languages, like Javascript, HTML, CSS, Jquery, bootstrap, and PHP for databases.

He also won the MTN mPulse Hackathon at 12 years.

4. Esther Okade

Pulse Nigeria

She earned a PhD in financial mathematics from the University of Cambridge at the age of 16 years. She entered university at 13 years old. Yummy Delicious Algebra is one of her many children's books.

5. Chikadibia Ofili

Pulse Nigeria

