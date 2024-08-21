Here’s the worst-smelling but biggest flower in the world

This massive bloom is infamous for its terrible odour, earning it the nickname “corpse flower.”

Facts about the largest and stinkiest flower in the world

It smells like death

ADVERTISEMENT

Rafflesia arnoldii is believed to smell like a decaying corpse or rotting flesh, a scent that helps attract insects to pollinate it. However, because of its rarity and unique location in dense forests, these pollinators often struggle to find it.

It doesn’t photosynthesise

Unlike most plants, *Rafflesia* is a parasitic plant that lacks leaves, stems, and roots. It does not photosynthesise, which is the process plants use to grow using sunlight.

Instead, it relies on thread-like structures resembling fungal cells to extract food and water from tropical jungle vines in Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: What to know about the beautiful flower that turns to skull when it dies

It attracts insects

The foul odour of Rafflesia serves to attract insects. The plant produces a cabbage-like bud that eventually blooms into a massive, rubbery flower.

To pollinate, it secretes a sticky substance that adheres to the insects that land on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s facing extinction

This unique plant is currently facing extinction for several reasons. One is the difficulty insects have in locating it for pollination.

Additionally, human activities such as deforestation, bush burning, and the collection of Rafflesia flowers from their natural habitats threaten its survival.