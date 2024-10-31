ADVERTISEMENT
Here's the country with the most worthless currency in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

Imagine using millions to buy a few things.

Zimbabwean trillion dollars
Zimbabwean trillion dollars [wsj]

The Southern African country of Zimbabwe has one of the most worthless currencies in the world.

In every country, their currency is the medium of exchange and a means of identification, but this is not the case in Zimbabwe.

Since 2009, Zimbabwe uses other currencies, forgoing its own after the hyperinflation of over 5,000 percent made it virtually worthless.

Zimbabwe is uses currencies like the U.S. dollar, South African rand, British pound, Indian rupee, Japanese yen, and Chinese yuan, for day-to-day purchases to address hyperinflation.

This system has led to a deflation rate of -2.3%, according to Zimbabwe's bank governor.

Zimbabwe's Z$100,000,000,000,000 note, one trillion Zimbabwean dollars, was worth $0.40 when it was exchanged for U.S. dollars up until April 2016.

It is now being sold for higher prices as a novelty or collector's item on eBay.

When inflation got to 230,000,000 per cent in 2009, the country's central bank declared the U.S. dollar as its official currency.

100 000 000 000 003- one hundred trillion and three Zimbabwean dollars
100 000 000 000 003- one hundred trillion and three Zimbabwean dollars [reddit] Pulse Nigeria

Inflation brought on by the government's excessive money printing has devalued the currency.

Zimbabwe's economy has been damaged by problems like political unrest, corruption, and unsustainable fiscal policies.

For necessities, Zimbabwe is largely dependent on imports. Purchasing foreign goods is difficult due to the ZWL's low value, which further devalues the currency as demand for stable foreign currencies rises.

Zimbabwe's economics stands as a warning post for countries that export nothing and import everything.

