5 most beautiful currency in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five of the world's most beautiful currencies.

A country’s currency is not only a medium of exchange but also expresses the country’s identity, beauty, and culture.

These five countries have beautiful and aesthetically pleasing banknotes, and because of how beautiful they are, they are rare to come by.

The Australian 50-dollar note is a unique and visually stunning design, featuring a portrait of Aboriginal Australian inventor David Unaipon and a reverse side depicting Edith Cowan, the first Australian woman to serve as a parliament member.

It's made in a gorgeous yellow and gold and features two transparent windows and native Australian flowers.

Switzerland's Swiss franc is renowned for its vivid colour scheme and vertical orientation, and its designs honour history, art, and science.

Each banknote has a hand which has different meanings for instance the 10-franc note has a conductor's hand that means culture and music.

The currency series features natural Swiss scenery and historical figures.

ALSO READ: This is the world's most expensive single banknote worth millions of dollars

It was issued by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in 2015. The NZD$50 banknote is dedicated to Sir Āpirana Ngata, a popular New Zealand statesman known for spending his life preserving and promoting Māori culture and language.

ALSO READ: Here's the strongest currency in the world - No, it's not the dollar or pound

This is a polymer 100-cent numismatic banknote commemorating the Lunar Year of the Dragon.

It features a three-part holographic window stripe depicting Fijan flora and fauna and the denomination “100” in gold colour.

ALSO READ: Top 5 strongest currencies in Africa

The front side of the 50-pound banknote was made to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne.

The hologram features the glowing of the coronation crown, the part where within the two gold squares, the image changes between denomination and the pound symbol '£' when the banknote is tilted.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

