5 most beautiful currency in the world

These five countries have beautiful and aesthetically pleasing banknotes, and because of how beautiful they are, they are rare to come by.

Here are five of the most beautiful bank notes:

1. Australian Dollar, 2019

The Australian 50-dollar note is a unique and visually stunning design, featuring a portrait of Aboriginal Australian inventor David Unaipon and a reverse side depicting Edith Cowan, the first Australian woman to serve as a parliament member.

It's made in a gorgeous yellow and gold and features two transparent windows and native Australian flowers.

2. Switzerland Franc

Switzerland's Swiss franc is renowned for its vivid colour scheme and vertical orientation, and its designs honour history, art, and science.

Each banknote has a hand which has different meanings for instance the 10-franc note has a conductor's hand that means culture and music.

The currency series features natural Swiss scenery and historical figures.

3. New Zealand Dollar, 2016

It was issued by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in 2015. The NZD$50 banknote is dedicated to Sir Āpirana Ngata, a popular New Zealand statesman known for spending his life preserving and promoting Māori culture and language.

4. Fiji Dollar, 2023 Commemorative note

This is a polymer 100-cent numismatic banknote commemorating the Lunar Year of the Dragon.

It features a three-part holographic window stripe depicting Fijan flora and fauna and the denomination “100” in gold colour.

5. Pound Sterling, 2020

The front side of the 50-pound banknote was made to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne.