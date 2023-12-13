ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Here’s how to make the famous ‘Sex on the Beach’ cocktail

Anna Ajayi

Detty December is upon us!

Sex-on-the-beach cocktail [Chefkoch]
Sex-on-the-beach cocktail [Chefkoch]

Recommended articles

If you live in Lagos, you know well enough that no weekend goes down without fliers and a party to attend. It's Christmas baby!

So, whether you're celebrating the holiday season with friends or looking for a refreshing drink to unwind, the Sex on the Beach cocktail can be a great choice for the season.

If you prefer the warmth and comfort of your home over 'detty' night outs, you can easily whip up this tantalising cocktail in the cosy confines of your kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, let's grab our ingredients, and mix up a Sex on the Beach for some Detty December sweetness!

  • 2 ounces of vodka
  • Half an ounce of peach schnapps
  • 2 ounces of cranberry juice
  • 2 ounces of orange juice
  • Ice cubes
  • Orange slice and maraschino cherry (for garnish)
  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.
  • Add the vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, and orange juice to the shaker.
  • Secure the lid on the shaker and shake the mixture vigorously for about 15 seconds.
  • Strain the cocktail into a highball glass filled with ice.
  • Garnish with an orange slice and a maraschino cherry.
  • Stir gently before sipping to ensure the flavours meld perfectly.
  • Enjoy!
ADVERTISEMENT

N.B: If you really want to take the tropical vibes over the top, top with little cocktail umbrellas to truly feel like you’re in paradise with every sip.

Cheers to a festive season filled with flavour, fun, and more fun!

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here’s how to make the famous ‘Sex on the Beach’ cocktail

Here’s how to make the famous ‘Sex on the Beach’ cocktail

Did you know 'fried rice syndrome' can cause death? Here's how to avoid it

Did you know 'fried rice syndrome' can cause death? Here's how to avoid it

5 places where people walk around naked and it's completely normal

5 places where people walk around naked and it's completely normal

10 self-care ideas to make you feel better on a bad day

10 self-care ideas to make you feel better on a bad day

12 fashion tips that can help you hide your baby bump in a stylish way

12 fashion tips that can help you hide your baby bump in a stylish way

Glow Up Alert: SkinX Skin & Drinks cocktail event unveils a night of beauty & networking

Glow Up Alert: SkinX Skin & Drinks cocktail event unveils a night of beauty & networking

Here are the only 4 times that it's okay to date your friend's ex

Here are the only 4 times that it's okay to date your friend's ex

Top 10 most fashionable women of 2023

Top 10 most fashionable women of 2023

5 common foods that help in lowering blood pressure

5 common foods that help in lowering blood pressure

How your fave fashionable celebs showed up for 'A Tribe Called Judah' premiere

How your fave fashionable celebs showed up for 'A Tribe Called Judah' premiere

Popular Tiktokers, content creators join the trend - #IRaiseAGlass

Popular Tiktokers, content creators join the trend - #IRaiseAGlass

3 exciting highlights we found at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2023

3 exciting highlights we found at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2023

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Beans and fried plantain might be risky [Travel and Munchies]

Beans and fried plantains might be a risky food combination, here's why

How women can prevent unwanted pregnancy [Blackgirltherapy]

‘I started using the pill after sex because I don’t trust men’ - Single woman

Almost all women have some unevenness in their breasts [Pinterest]

All the scientific reasons your breasts are not equal in size

Signs you may be a horrible girlfriend or wife [istockphoto]

5 signs you may be a horrible girlfriend or wife