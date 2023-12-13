Here’s how to make the famous ‘Sex on the Beach’ cocktail

If you live in Lagos, you know well enough that no weekend goes down without fliers and a party to attend. It's Christmas baby!

So, whether you're celebrating the holiday season with friends or looking for a refreshing drink to unwind, the Sex on the Beach cocktail can be a great choice for the season.

If you prefer the warmth and comfort of your home over 'detty' night outs, you can easily whip up this tantalising cocktail in the cosy confines of your kitchen.

So, let's grab our ingredients, and mix up a Sex on the Beach for some Detty December sweetness!

Ingredients

2 ounces of vodka

Half an ounce of peach schnapps

2 ounces of cranberry juice

2 ounces of orange juice

Ice cubes

Orange slice and maraschino cherry (for garnish)

How to make sex on the beach

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.

Add the vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, and orange juice to the shaker.

Secure the lid on the shaker and shake the mixture vigorously for about 15 seconds.

Strain the cocktail into a highball glass filled with ice.

Garnish with an orange slice and a maraschino cherry.

Stir gently before sipping to ensure the flavours meld perfectly.

Enjoy!

N.B: If you really want to take the tropical vibes over the top, top with little cocktail umbrellas to truly feel like you’re in paradise with every sip.