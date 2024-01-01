Happy New Year: Here’s how 9 countries around the world marked the start of 2024

Others may prefer to countdown clubs, drinking their way into the New Year. Whichever way we cross over, the common thread is a celebration, and Nigerians know how to revel in style.

Now, the spirit of celebration extends far beyond Nigeria's borders. Around the globe, many countries mark the new year in grand style, with fireworks blowing up the sky, so much so that even extraterrestrial beings would sit in wonder at the festivities on this blue planet.

Ulsan, South Korea

South Korea marked the new year in a way that celebrated their culture and tradition. Hundreds of drones flew above Ulsan, South Korea, forming the shape of a sinuous, fire-breathing dragon. The mythical creature illuminated the night sky, celebrating the Year of the Dragon.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

New Year's Eve celebration is one of the biggest in Brazil. This year, Brazilians marked the New Year with an awesome display of fireworks at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. Revellers, dressed in white for the goddess Iemanjá, danced to samba beats, and traditional offerings were tossed into the ocean, carrying hopes and prayers for the year ahead.

Paris, France

The Eiffel Tower in Paris had its silhouette painted bright by golden fireworks. Couples enjoyed champagne while whispering promises under the glittering spectacle. The air vibrated with cheers and celebratory music.

Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong

Victoria Harbour exploded with light and sound; fireworks erupted from skyscrapers when Hong Kong’s clock tower chimed midnight. Cheers and joyful shouts erupted by revellers at the dazzling display.

Wuhan, China

In Wuhan, China, people released balloons into the air, carrying hopes and wishes for a prosperous and healthy year ahead.

Sydney, Australia

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge. Over a million revellers at the harbour cheered into the new year.

London, England

In London, Big Ben's majestic chimes resonated across the city, fireworks cascaded from the London Eye, and pubs overflowed with merrymakers, raising glasses in toasts to friends, family, and the promise of new adventures.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, lit up strikingly during the New Year celebrations in Dubai.

Edinburgh, Scotland

