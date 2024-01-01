ADVERTISEMENT
Happy New Year: Here’s how 9 countries around the world marked the start of 2024

Anna Ajayi

It's a brand new year, and the excitement is palpable as we eagerly embrace the opportunities and fresh beginnings that 2024 holds.

World welcomes 2024 with fireworks and celebration [KoreabyMe]
World welcomes 2024 with fireworks and celebration [KoreabyMe]

Others may prefer to countdown clubs, drinking their way into the New Year. Whichever way we cross over, the common thread is a celebration, and Nigerians know how to revel in style.

Now, the spirit of celebration extends far beyond Nigeria's borders. Around the globe, many countries mark the new year in grand style, with fireworks blowing up the sky, so much so that even extraterrestrial beings would sit in wonder at the festivities on this blue planet.

South Korea celebrates the Year of the Blue Dragon [TheKoreaTimes]
South Korea celebrates the Year of the Blue Dragon [TheKoreaTimes] Pulse Nigeria

South Korea marked the new year in a way that celebrated their culture and tradition. Hundreds of drones flew above Ulsan, South Korea, forming the shape of a sinuous, fire-breathing dragon. The mythical creature illuminated the night sky, celebrating the Year of the Dragon.

Brazil welcomes 2024 with fireworks [Euractiv]
Brazil welcomes 2024 with fireworks [Euractiv] Pulse Nigeria

New Year's Eve celebration is one of the biggest in Brazil. This year, Brazilians marked the New Year with an awesome display of fireworks at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. Revellers, dressed in white for the goddess Iemanjá, danced to samba beats, and traditional offerings were tossed into the ocean, carrying hopes and prayers for the year ahead.

New Year's Eve in France was lit [Sortiraparis]
New Year's Eve in France was lit [Sortiraparis] Pulse Nigeria

The Eiffel Tower in Paris had its silhouette painted bright by golden fireworks. Couples enjoyed champagne while whispering promises under the glittering spectacle. The air vibrated with cheers and celebratory music.

Hong Kong had one of the biggest fireworks display [TravelWeeklyAsia]
Hong Kong had one of the biggest fireworks display [TravelWeeklyAsia] Pulse Nigeria
Victoria Harbour exploded with light and sound; fireworks erupted from skyscrapers when Hong Kong’s clock tower chimed midnight. Cheers and joyful shouts erupted by revellers at the dazzling display.

People release balloons into the air to celebrate the new year [GettyImages]
People release balloons into the air to celebrate the new year [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

In Wuhan, China, people released balloons into the air, carrying hopes and wishes for a prosperous and healthy year ahead.

Sydney was among the first major cities to kick off 2024 New Year's celebrations [France24]
Sydney was among the first major cities to kick off 2024 New Year's celebrations [France24] Pulse Nigeria

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge. Over a million revellers at the harbour cheered into the new year.

New year's celebration in London [Thetourguy]
New year's celebration in London [Thetourguy] Pulse Nigeria

In London, Big Ben's majestic chimes resonated across the city, fireworks cascaded from the London Eye, and pubs overflowed with merrymakers, raising glasses in toasts to friends, family, and the promise of new adventures.

The Burj Khalifa lit up strikingly [CentralFM]
The Burj Khalifa lit up strikingly [CentralFM] Pulse Nigeria

The Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, lit up strikingly during the New Year celebrations in Dubai.

Spectacular Edinburgh firework display thrills thousands of revellers [STVNews]
Spectacular Edinburgh firework display thrills thousands of revellers [STVNews] Pulse Nigeria
As the clock struck midnight in Edinburgh, fireworks erupted across the sky, filling the night with light and cheers. Revellers roared, sang, and embraced the new year.

