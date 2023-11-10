Treat your loved ones to delights with Eat’N’Go’s gift card vouchers

Finding the ideal gift for your loved ones can sometimes be daunting. But what if we told you that there's a new and convenient way to put a smile on the faces of your loved ones? Eat’N’Go, the master franchise for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry in Nigeria, has partnered with SureGift Cards, a leading player in the digital gift card space to provide e-vouchers for its three brands.

You can now gift your loved ones their favourite products from Domino’s Pizza, Coldstone, and Pinkberry through the e-vouchers. This is a great opportunity to show appreciation to your loved ones. Whether it's a pizza from Domino's, an ice cream from Cold Stone, or a frozen yoghurt from Pinkberry, the gift card vouchers provide a convenient way for you to share your love.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

These e-vouchers are available in different denominations on Suregift’s website, ranging from 5,000 Naira and above, making it easy for you to choose the amount you want to gift. The vouchers can be used at any of the Eat’N’Go stores across Nigeria, making it a convenient option for customers who want to gift their loved ones who live across Nigeria.

So, whether it's a birthday, festive celebration, anniversary, or simply to brighten someone's day, these gift cards make it easy to spread joy and happiness. The receivers can then redeem the vouchers at any of the Eat’N’Go stores across Nigeria, adding an element of flexibility that traditional gifts lack. They can enjoy their favourite meals or desserts at a time that suits them.

Pulse Nigeria

How to Get Your Hands on Eat'N'Go's E-Voucher Gift Cards:

Visit SureGift’s website/App. Select the brand of your choice: Cold Stone Creamery, Domino's Pizza, or Pinkberry. Choose the value of the gift card you'd like to purchase. Add a personalised message. Make the payment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The launch of the gift card vouchers for Cold Stone, Domino’s Pizza, and Pinkberry by EatN’Go is a great initiative that provides customers with a convenient way to gift their loved ones. So, if you want a convenient and thoughtful way to treat your loved ones, Eat’N’Go e-voucher gift cards are the perfect solution. Give the gift of delicious food and desserts and put a smile on the faces of your loved ones today!

Pulse Nigeria

About Eat N Go Africa:

Eat'N'Go is Africa's leading expert franchisee for the Domino's Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt brands. Renowned for being an expert deliverer of high-quality food and services, Eat'N'Go launched in 2012 in Nigeria with the vision "to become the premier food operator in Africa".

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, it continues to deliver on this promise by successfully rolling out the globally recognized brands Cold Stone Creamery and Domino's Pizza across Africa. The company continues to expand its presence in key markets by fusing company goals with new strategic development goals. Eat'N'Go is dedicated to bringing the best global food brands and concepts across Africa.

---