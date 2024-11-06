Top 5 cleanest cities in Nigeria with fresh air and beautiful scenery

Living in a dirty state or city can be very detrimental. Your environment affects your feelings, mood, and health.

In Nigeria, these are the best states to live in if you care about cleanliness.

1. Akwa Ibom

The Clean Up Nigeria (CUN) group has continuously named Nigeria's Akwa Ibom State as the country's cleanest state.

This results from public awareness campaigns, sanitation initiatives, and efficient waste management.

The 'Akwa Ibom Clean and Green Project' is a significant project emphasising proper disposal, recycling, and garbage collection.

To support community-level sanitation initiatives, the state government has made investments in modernising public restrooms and sanitation infrastructure.

As a result of these programs, public opinion and behaviour have drastically changed, making Akwa Ibom cleaner and more sustainable.

2. Cross River

Cross River State is well known for encouraging a cleaner and healthier environment by emphasising environmental sustainability.

This is driven by the Greening Cross River Project, which encourages planting trees and preserving forests. As a result, there is less dust, cleaner air, and less soil erosion.

The state government also makes investments in ecotourism locations that emphasise ethical waste management techniques, enabling visitors to take in Cross River's splendour while ensuring that the ecosystem is being preserved.

3. Enugu

Enugu State is Nigeria's leading waste management leader with various programs that promote a clean, healthy environment.

The "Enugu Waste Recycling Program" encourages residents to recycle by providing designated bins or collection points for recyclable materials.

This reduces landfill waste and conserves natural resources.

Waste-to-energy facilities convert waste into usable energy, reducing use of fossil fuels.

The state government also constructed modern waste management facilities with advanced technologies to safely treat and dispose of non-recyclable waste.

There are also public awareness campaigns that educate residents about proper waste disposal and recycling.

4. Anambra

Anambra State promotes community involvement in keeping neighbourhoods clean and healthy, rather than relying on the government.

The "Anambra Clean and Green Champions" campaign is one such effort that motivates locals to take responsibility for their surroundings.

Community members known as “champions” plan cleanup activities, advocate for best practices in trash management, and teach local people about maintaining a clean environment.

Many villages in Anambra also have "Clean Up Your Street" days, where locals gather to clear their streets of trash and rubbish.

There are also awesome waste management techniques like having waste collection locations or composting initiatives to cut down on the amount of waste dumped in landfills.

5. Ebonyi

The "Ebonyi Clean Team" is essential to keeping major cities and towns clean.

To ensure appropriate waste management and avoid environmental concerns, the state government made significant investments in state-of-the-art waste disposal facilities.

Additionally, they have put in place creative "waste-to-wealth" initiatives that promote recycling and generate income by converting waste into useful resources. These initiatives support the state's economic development and uphold sanitation.