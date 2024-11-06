ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Top 5 cleanest cities in Nigeria with fresh air and beautiful scenery

Temi Iwalaiye

When it comes to cleanliness, which Nigerian states top the list?

The cleanest states in Nigeria [Enugustategov]
The cleanest states in Nigeria [Enugustategov]

Many Nigerian states suffer from inadequate refuse disposal, and streets littered with all manner of dirt and debris.

Recommended articles

Living in a dirty state or city can be very detrimental. Your environment affects your feelings, mood, and health.

ADVERTISEMENT
Akwa Ibom Plaza [Facebook]
Akwa Ibom Plaza [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Top 5 cleanest cities in Africa

The Clean Up Nigeria (CUN) group has continuously named Nigeria's Akwa Ibom State as the country's cleanest state.

This results from public awareness campaigns, sanitation initiatives, and efficient waste management.

The 'Akwa Ibom Clean and Green Project' is a significant project emphasising proper disposal, recycling, and garbage collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

To support community-level sanitation initiatives, the state government has made investments in modernising public restrooms and sanitation infrastructure.

As a result of these programs, public opinion and behaviour have drastically changed, making Akwa Ibom cleaner and more sustainable.

Cross River Calabar [thingsnigeria]
Cross River Calabar [thingsnigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Cross River State is well known for encouraging a cleaner and healthier environment by emphasising environmental sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is driven by the Greening Cross River Project, which encourages planting trees and preserving forests. As a result, there is less dust, cleaner air, and less soil erosion.

The state government also makes investments in ecotourism locations that emphasise ethical waste management techniques, enabling visitors to take in Cross River's splendour while ensuring that the ecosystem is being preserved.

ALSO READ: Top 5 African cities with the most millionaires in dollars (2024)

Enugu State Nigeria [Enugustategov]
Enugu State Nigeria [Enugustategov] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Enugu State is Nigeria's leading waste management leader with various programs that promote a clean, healthy environment.

The "Enugu Waste Recycling Program" encourages residents to recycle by providing designated bins or collection points for recyclable materials.

This reduces landfill waste and conserves natural resources.

Waste-to-energy facilities convert waste into usable energy, reducing use of fossil fuels.

The state government also constructed modern waste management facilities with advanced technologies to safely treat and dispose of non-recyclable waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are also public awareness campaigns that educate residents about proper waste disposal and recycling.

Anambra, Awka [seredec]
Anambra, Awka [seredec] Pulse Nigeria

Anambra State promotes community involvement in keeping neighbourhoods clean and healthy, rather than relying on the government.

The "Anambra Clean and Green Champions" campaign is one such effort that motivates locals to take responsibility for their surroundings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Community members known as “champions” plan cleanup activities, advocate for best practices in trash management, and teach local people about maintaining a clean environment.

Many villages in Anambra also have "Clean Up Your Street" days, where locals gather to clear their streets of trash and rubbish.

There are also awesome waste management techniques like having waste collection locations or composting initiatives to cut down on the amount of waste dumped in landfills.

Ebonyi is one of the cleanest states in Nigeria [shuttershock]
Ebonyi is one of the cleanest states in Nigeria [shuttershock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: This is the dirtiest country in the world

The "Ebonyi Clean Team" is essential to keeping major cities and towns clean.

To ensure appropriate waste management and avoid environmental concerns, the state government made significant investments in state-of-the-art waste disposal facilities.

Additionally, they have put in place creative "waste-to-wealth" initiatives that promote recycling and generate income by converting waste into useful resources. These initiatives support the state's economic development and uphold sanitation.

These Nigerian states are perfect for those who care about air quality and their physical and mental health.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to easily tell if an egg has gone bad

How to easily tell if an egg has gone bad

5 health problems people can develop from crying

5 health problems people can develop from crying

7 strange ways people have tried to stay young forever

7 strange ways people have tried to stay young forever

Top 5 cleanest cities in Nigeria with fresh air and beautiful scenery

Top 5 cleanest cities in Nigeria with fresh air and beautiful scenery

Getting strung along? Here's how to break free from that situationship

Getting strung along? Here's how to break free from that situationship

Noella Foundation hosts Life After School Summit, empowering 500 final-year students

Noella Foundation hosts Life After School Summit, empowering 500 final-year students

5 countries that don’t use their own currency and what they use instead

5 countries that don’t use their own currency and what they use instead

An evening of savoir-faire: Africa celebrates Champagne Day with Moët & Chandon

An evening of savoir-faire: Africa celebrates Champagne Day with Moët & Chandon

Why are black cats considered bad luck?

Why are black cats considered bad luck?

5 Exciting highlights from 2024 Edition of Akada Children’s Book Festival

5 Exciting highlights from 2024 Edition of Akada Children’s Book Festival

Clearline HMO partners with Air Peace for 10th Anniversary with medical outreach

Clearline HMO partners with Air Peace for 10th Anniversary with medical outreach

5 unhealthy excuses for staying in a relationship with the wrong person

5 unhealthy excuses for staying in a relationship with the wrong person

Pulse Sports

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oldest soup in the world [BI]

This restaurant has been cooking the same soup for 50 years and selling to people

Attempting conception in space could harm unborn babies, whether on Mars or the ISS.

The embarrassing setbacks of sex on MARS

The tallest humans on earth are from South Sudan [Youtube/drewbinksy]

This country is full of giants – The tallest humans in the world live here

A Norwegian prison [reddit]

5 luxuries prisoners enjoy in this prison that'll make you want to be in jail