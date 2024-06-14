Top 5 cleanest cities in Africa

Here's a glimpse at the five cleanest African cities

1. Kigali, Rwanda

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Rwanda takes environmental protection seriously. Their national park, Nyungwe Forest, emphasises the importance of cleanliness to preserve the delicate ecosystem. As a strong indicator of their commitment, Kigali, the capital city, banned plastic bags in 2008, with hefty fines and potential jail time for offenders.

2. Cape Town, South Africa

Pulse Nigeria

Cape Town shines as a beacon of cleanliness in South Africa, securing the second-place spot. Nicknamed "Mother City," Cape Town takes pride in its immaculate streets and environmental initiatives. Sources like Further Africa and Know Africa acknowledge its well-deserved ranking.

ALSO READ: 5 African countries with the most powerful passports in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Tunis, Tunisia

Pulse Nigeria

Tunisia enters the top three with its capital city, Tunis. Know Africa highlights the city council's dedication to maintaining cleanliness. Their innovative wastewater disposal system, utilising underground and seabed pipelines, ensures environmentally safe waste management.

4. Port Louis, Mauritius

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, boasts a place among Africa's cleanest cities. The Municipal City Council plays a crucial role in keeping the city spotless. Government funding and the abundance of tropical plants further contribute to Port Louis's pristine beauty.

5. Johannesburg, South Africa

Pulse Nigeria

Johannesburg, also known as the "City of Gold," is the second South African entry on this list. Both Further Africa and Know Africa acknowledge Johannesburg's commitment to cleanliness. This effort is spearheaded by the Mayor of Johannesburg.