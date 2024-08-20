Taste Atlas ranked the best dishes in the world out of 10,927 cataloged dishes, based on 395,205 user ratings.
10 most delicious foods in the world in 2024
These are the tastiest meals in the world right now.
Recommended articles
While they ranked the top 100 dishes, we’ll be sharing the top 10 most delicious dishes in the world in 2024.
The Top 10 most delicious meals in the world
1. Picanha - A popular cut of beef from Brazil.
2. Roti Canai - A type of flatbread from Malaysia.
3. Phat Kaphrao - A stir-fry dish from Thailand.
4. Pizza Napoletana - Traditional Neapolitan pizza from Italy.
5. Guotie - A type of dumpling from China.
6. Khao Soi - A noodle dish from Thailand.
7. Butter Garlic Naan- A flavorful bread from India.
8. Tangbao - A soup-filled dumpling from China.
9. Shashlik - A meat skewer dish from Russia.
10. Panang Curry - A rich stew from Thailand.
The most delicious meal in the world: Picanha
The term "picanha" originates from the Portuguese word "picana," referring to the ranchers' pole used for cattle herding in Portugal and Spain, later adopted in Brazil to describe the part of the cow poked with the pole.
Picanha is a beloved cut of beef in Brazil, also known as sirloin cap in the U.S. and rump cap in the U.K. This cut comes from the hindquarters of the animal and is covered by a layer of fat.
Picanha is lean and requires careful cooking to prevent toughness. In Brazil, it is a staple of churrasco and a hallmark of top-tier steakhouses. When grilled, the fat cap adds juiciness and imparts a deep flavor to the meat.
Traditionally, it is seasoned with coarse salt and grilled on skewers over an open flame in the churrasco style of barbecue. Picanha is known for its luscious texture and rich, meaty flavor.
How to make picanha:
1. Preparation: Slice the meat and generously season it.
2. Grilling: Thread the meat onto skewers and grill over an open flame.
3. Serving: Once cooked, carve the outer layers and serve.
4. Repeat: Re-salt the remaining picanha, return it to the grill to caramelize, and then slice for another serving.
Picanha is typically served with side dishes like farofa, rice and beans, and vinaigrette.
Widen your palette, the world is vast, and the best meals might not be from your country.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng