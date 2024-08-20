ADVERTISEMENT
10 most delicious foods in the world in 2024

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the tastiest meals in the world right now.

Most delicious foods in the world
Most delicious foods in the world

Taste Atlas ranked the best dishes in the world out of 10,927 cataloged dishes, based on 395,205 user ratings.

While they ranked the top 100 dishes, we’ll be sharing the top 10 most delicious dishes in the world in 2024.

1. Picanha - A popular cut of beef from Brazil.

Picanha [brazillianbowl]
Picanha [brazillianbowl] Pulse Nigeria

2. Roti Canai - A type of flatbread from Malaysia.

Roti Canai [Flavorbender]
Roti Canai [Flavorbender] Pulse Nigeria

3. Phat Kaphrao - A stir-fry dish from Thailand.

Phat Kaphrao [noseychef]
Phat Kaphrao [noseychef] Pulse Nigeria
ALSO READ: 10 best foods to eat from 10 regions in Nigeria

4. Pizza Napoletana - Traditional Neapolitan pizza from Italy.

Pizza Napoletana [Quora]
Pizza Napoletana [Quora] Pulse Nigeria

5. Guotie - A type of dumpling from China.

Guotie dumplings [Tasteatlas]
Guotie dumplings [Tasteatlas] Pulse Nigeria
6. Khao Soi - A noodle dish from Thailand.

Khao Soi [Hot thai kitchen]
Khao Soi [Hot thai kitchen] Pulse Nigeria

7. Butter Garlic Naan- A flavorful bread from India.

Garlic Naan [Kitchen sanctuary]
Garlic Naan [Kitchen sanctuary] Pulse Nigeria

8. Tangbao - A soup-filled dumpling from China.

Tangbao [Tasteatlas]
Tangbao [Tasteatlas] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: 5 African countries with the best foods in the world

9. Shashlik - A meat skewer dish from Russia.

chicken shashlik [butteroverbae]
chicken shashlik [butteroverbae] Pulse Nigeria

10. Panang Curry - A rich stew from Thailand.

Panang Curry [Cookwithmanali]
Panang Curry [Cookwithmanali] Pulse Nigeria

The term "picanha" originates from the Portuguese word "picana," referring to the ranchers' pole used for cattle herding in Portugal and Spain, later adopted in Brazil to describe the part of the cow poked with the pole.

Picanha is a beloved cut of beef in Brazil, also known as sirloin cap in the U.S. and rump cap in the U.K. This cut comes from the hindquarters of the animal and is covered by a layer of fat.

Picanha [Peopleschoicebeefjerky]
Picanha [Peopleschoicebeefjerky] Pulse Nigeria
Picanha is lean and requires careful cooking to prevent toughness. In Brazil, it is a staple of churrasco and a hallmark of top-tier steakhouses. When grilled, the fat cap adds juiciness and imparts a deep flavor to the meat.

Traditionally, it is seasoned with coarse salt and grilled on skewers over an open flame in the churrasco style of barbecue. Picanha is known for its luscious texture and rich, meaty flavor.

1. Preparation: Slice the meat and generously season it.

2. Grilling: Thread the meat onto skewers and grill over an open flame.

3. Serving: Once cooked, carve the outer layers and serve.

4. Repeat: Re-salt the remaining picanha, return it to the grill to caramelize, and then slice for another serving.

Picanha is typically served with side dishes like farofa, rice and beans, and vinaigrette.

Widen your palette, the world is vast, and the best meals might not be from your country.

