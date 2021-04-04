With over 300 ethnic groups in Nigeria, the country stands as one of the most culturally diverse in Africa.

Naturally, with such diversity comes a wide range of differences in lifestyle, including cuisine.

While many dishes have managed to transcend ethnic borders, they are still known to be indigenous to particular areas, thus making them sought-after delicacies in said regions.

So, if you ever find yourself in any of the under listed areas, be sure to try out the following dishes:

1. Ofe Onugbu

As pasta is to Italy, so is Onugbu to Anambra state. No gathering in the state is complete without this soup and it is usually eaten with either eba or fufu.

2. Afang soup

Though indigenous to the Efik tribe in Akwa Ibom, it is equally popular among neighbouring tribes (Ibibio, Anang) and even Cross River state. So if you ever find yourself in Akwa Ibom or Cross River, be sure to sample this soup in its truly native form.

3. Ofe Akwu

Though widely popular in Anambra, this delicacy is eaten across the Eastern states Nigeria, and a variation of it (banga) is eaten by Delta state indigenes. Ofe akwu is eaten with rice.

4. Pounded Yam & Egusi

While this is a highly universal dish, Ondo state indigenes are known to be particularly fond of their pounded yam.

5. Black soup

A popular Edo state delicacy, this soup is made using bitter leaf and efirin (scent leaf). It can be eaten with any swallow of choice.

6. Tuwo masara/Tuwo shinkafa and miyan kuka

This is a popular delicacy in Northern Nigeria. Tuwo mara is made from ground corn while tuwo shinkafa is made from ground rice. Both are swallows which are used in eating soups like miyan kuka which is made using baobab leaves and ground okra.

7. Okazi soup

Widely popular amongst Abia state indigenes, egusi lumps and achara leaves can be used in garnishing this soup.

8. Amala and ewedu soup

This is very popular amongst the Yorubas in South Western Nigeria, especially the Ibadan people.

9. Banga soup and starch

A variation of ofe akwu, banga soup is made sans the scent leaves (nchu anwu) which ofe akwu uses. It is eaten by the Urhobos of Delta state alongside starch (usi).

10. Onunu and fish stew

Onunu is a swallow dish made from a combination of yam and plantain. Accompanied with fish stew, this is a popular delicacy of the Kalabari people in Rivers state.