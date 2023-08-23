ADVERTISEMENT
These are the most popular slave trade routes in Africa

Samiah Ogunlowo

The transatlantic slave trade was a system built on cruelty, exploitation, and the dehumanisation of millions of people.

Tracing the slave trade routes in Africa unveils a painful yet essential part of our shared history [PT]
Africa, the continent at the heart of this tragic chapter, witnessed the movement of millions of enslaved individuals through intricate networks of trade routes.

In this article, we delve into some of the most prominent slave trade routes that crossed the African continent, shedding light on the historical significance of these paths and the lasting impact they've had on generations.

The transatlantic slave trade was a system built on cruelty [WSJ]
Spanning the vast Sahara Desert, this route connected North Africa with Sub-Saharan Africa. Traders traversed the unforgiving desert, exchanging gold, salt, and other commodities for enslaved individuals.

The trans-Saharan route played a significant role in shaping cultural exchanges and fostering connections between North and West Africa.

Stretching along the Atlantic coast, this route was one of the most notorious paths for the transatlantic slave trade. European ships docked at various ports along West Africa, where enslaved Africans were captured, held, and subsequently transported to the Americas.

The horrors of this route are a stark reminder of the human suffering endured during that era. Badagry town in Lagos served as a major outpost during the transatlantic slave trade era, when thousands of captives were sent to the Americas and Europe.

Captives were shipped to various destinations around the world [DW]
On the opposite coast, the Indian Ocean played host to another tragic chapter in history. The East African coastal route saw the movement of enslaved individuals from the interior to ports like Zanzibar and Kilwa.

These captives were then shipped to various destinations, including the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.

Timbuktu, a renowned centre of learning, was a pivotal stop on this route [RLS Geneva]
Spanning the Sahel region of Africa, this route connected West and North Africa. It facilitated the movement of both goods and enslaved individuals, contributing to the growth of empires and the exchange of cultures along the way.

Timbuktu, a renowned centre of learning, was a pivotal stop on this route.

In the Northeastern corner of Africa, the Nile River served as a lifeline for trade and movement.

The Nile Valley route saw enslaved individuals transported from the interior to Egypt, where they were then distributed across various regions of the Middle East.

The Nile River served as a lifeline for trade and movement [Slavery Images]
Tracing the slave trade routes in Africa unveils a painful yet essential part of our shared history. These routes were not only conduits for human suffering but also pathways that intertwined cultures, economies, and societies in complex ways.

As we reflect on this history, it's crucial to honour the resilience of those who endured these journeys and acknowledge the profound impact this dark chapter has had on shaping the world we live in today.

By remembering these routes, we ensure that the voices of the past are heard, and the lessons learned guide us toward a future built on understanding, empathy, and unity.

