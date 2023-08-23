Top 10 countries where modern day slavery exists

There are now 50 million individuals in modern slavery worldwide as of 2018.

The Global Slavery Index, compiled by Walk Free, revealed the top 10 countries with the highest prevalence of modern slavery. They are:

North Korea Eritrea Mauritania Saudi Arabia Turkey Tajikistan The United Arab Emirates Russia Afghanistan Kuwait.

The report also highlights six G20 nations with the largest number of people in modern slavery:

India (11 million) China (5.8 million) Russia (1.9 million) Indonesia (1.8 million) Turkey (1.3 million United States (1.1 million)

Why does modern slavery exist?

In light of ongoing conflicts, widespread environmental degradation, climate-induced migration, and the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Global Slavery Index showed that the number of people living in modern slavery has increased since 2018.

Because of the unexpected migration of millions of people, the risk of exploitation has increased, which has worsened modern slavery. These people, in search of greener pastures, move to other countries and work in harsh conditions.

