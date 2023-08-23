Top 10 countries where modern day slavery exists
Slave trade might be a thing of the past, but modern slavery still exists.
There are now 50 million individuals in modern slavery worldwide as of 2018.
The Global Slavery Index, compiled by Walk Free, revealed the top 10 countries with the highest prevalence of modern slavery. They are:
- North Korea
- Eritrea
- Mauritania
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Tajikistan
- The United Arab Emirates
- Russia
- Afghanistan
- Kuwait.
The report also highlights six G20 nations with the largest number of people in modern slavery:
- India (11 million)
- China (5.8 million)
- Russia (1.9 million)
- Indonesia (1.8 million)
- Turkey (1.3 million
- United States (1.1 million)
Why does modern slavery exist?
In light of ongoing conflicts, widespread environmental degradation, climate-induced migration, and the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Global Slavery Index showed that the number of people living in modern slavery has increased since 2018.
Because of the unexpected migration of millions of people, the risk of exploitation has increased, which has worsened modern slavery. These people, in search of greener pastures, move to other countries and work in harsh conditions.
Additionally, industries like mining, renewable industries, forestry, and the production of textiles and clothing rely on forced cheap labour to produce their products.
