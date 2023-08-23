ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Here's how slaves preserved their Yoruba culture in Brazil

Anna Ajayi

Yoruba culture faced the brutal challenges of the transatlantic slave trade, yet it managed to endure and flourish in the heart of Brazil.

Yoruba culture has been preserved in Brazil [MoreBranches]
Yoruba culture has been preserved in Brazil [MoreBranches]

Recommended articles

In the 16th century, the transatlantic slave trade began. This trade forcibly took many Yoruba people from their homes, families, and homeland to Brazil. Yoruba culture faced the tough times of the slave trade, yet it managed to stay alive among those who were enslaved.

The journey across the Atlantic known as the Middle Passage was brutal. Chained and confined, they endured a painful voyage, with many not surviving. The conditions on slave ships were inhumane, with overcrowding, disease, and unimaginable suffering so many died at sea before even reaching the shores of Brazil.

Yoruba slaves on a voyage to Brazil [African]
Yoruba slaves on a voyage to Brazil [African] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Arriving on Brazilian soil, Yoruba people faced a different form of suffering and were thrust into a world of slavery, where they were treated as property and subjected to hard labour on plantations. Stripped of their names and humanity, they became mere commodities in a foreign land. Families were torn apart, and cultural bonds were severed. But amidst the harsh circumstances, the Yoruba spirit was not so easily extinguished. These slaves found ways to maintain their cultural identity and solidarity.

Yoruba slaves working on a plantation [Yelhispressing]
Yoruba slaves working on a plantation [Yelhispressing] Pulse Nigeria

Gathered on plantations and in households, the Yoruba slaves found solace in their shared heritage and clung to their cultural heritage as a means of survival. Through songs, stories, and dances, they maintained a sense of unity and connection to their roots.

Candomblé, the main Afro-Brazilian religion [BrazilSelection]
Candomblé, the main Afro-Brazilian religion [BrazilSelection] Pulse Nigeria

Even as they toiled under the scorching sun, they whispered songs of their homeland, carried stories of their ancestors, and danced with a rhythm that echoed the beating heart of Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their struggle to preserve Yoruba spiritual practices, enslaved people merged their beliefs with Catholicism. This blend gave rise to Candomblé, a hidden spiritual practice that masked their devotion to the Orishas, Yoruba deities. They merged their spiritual beliefs with Catholicism, which served as a façade to continue their worship of the Orishas.

Under the cover of night, in the hidden corners of plantations, Yoruba slaves gathered to perform Candomblé rituals. Candomblé ceremonies became a sacred space for Yoruba slaves to celebrate their traditions in secret. These rituals involved music, dance, and invoking the Orishas. During the religious ceremonies, worshippers dress in the colours of the orixás (white) and place food at the altar before singing special songs and dancing precisely choreographed steps to the sacred drums.

Afro-Brazilians performing rituals [Tripdown]
Afro-Brazilians performing rituals [Tripdown] Pulse Nigeria

Candomblé became more than just a religious practice; it became their identity. Through it, the Yoruba people reclaimed a piece of themselves in a strange land that could not be taken away. It was a form of resistance against oppression and an affirmation of their humanity in a world that constantly dehumanised them.

Generations passed, and the Yoruba legacy endured. As Brazil evolved, Yoruba culture seeped into the nation's very fabric and Yoruba words found their place in the Portuguese language.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the end of slavery, Yoruba culture remained deeply rooted in Brazil. The descendants of Yoruba slaves continued to practice Candomblé and maintain cultural connections, although some Yoruba descendants returned to Nigeria, carrying with them the stories of their struggles in Brazil.

Candomble festivities in Brazil today [Elizabethturp]
Candomble festivities in Brazil today [Elizabethturp] Pulse Nigeria

Interestingly, Yoruba culture is more practised in Brazil than in Nigeria, where it originated. This shift is due to the introduction of Christianity and Islam by the colonial powers in Nigeria at the time, which resulted in fewer Yoruba Nigerians practising the religion of the Orishas.

Beyond Brazil and Nigeria, Yoruba traditions have found a place to thrive and flourish. You can find Yorubas and their cultures being practised in various countries around the world. From Cuba to Trinidad and Tobago, from Haiti to the United States, the legacy of Yoruba culture endured.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The 5 terrible outcomes of the slave trade in Africa

The 5 terrible outcomes of the slave trade in Africa

Here's how slaves preserved their Yoruba culture in Brazil

Here's how slaves preserved their Yoruba culture in Brazil

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

5 reasons you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher sex drive than you

5 reasons you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher sex drive than you

Men, here are 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during sex

Men, here are 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during sex

6 best way to brush your teeth to prevent mouth odour

6 best way to brush your teeth to prevent mouth odour

The 'testicle' cooking festival observed by 3 countries every year

The 'testicle' cooking festival observed by 3 countries every year

3 prominent Nigerians who fought for the abolition of slave trade

3 prominent Nigerians who fought for the abolition of slave trade

Top 10 countries where modern day slavery exists

Top 10 countries where modern day slavery exists

A sex pillow might be the best way to spice up your sex life now

A sex pillow might be the best way to spice up your sex life now

5 Nigerian men explain why they fancy women's braided wigs

5 Nigerian men explain why they fancy women's braided wigs

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

Pulse Sports

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

The Gambia won the Jollof competition [Twitter/relishedrecipe}

Gambia beats Nigeria, others to win Jollof competition at West African food festival

Pink gari

Gari rediscovered: how Volta Region is taking gari to a new level with sweet potatoes

Koreans' odourless elegance secret unveiled [Reddit]

The fascinating science behind why most Koreans can't have body odour