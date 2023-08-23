3 prominent Nigerians who fought for the abolition of slave trade

In light of this significant day, we will be acknowledging three prominent Nigerians who fought for the abolition of slave trade. We’ll be focusing on the lives of these distinguished individuals who strived valiantly for freedom.

Their efforts, often borne from personal hardship and tragedy, contributed significantly to the eventual triumph over this dark chapter in our history.

Here are three of those brave Nigerians, their backgrounds and the contributions they made in the fight for freedom:

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel Ajayi Crowther

Pulse Nigeria

Samuel Ajayi Crowther was around 12 years old when he and his family were captured, along with his entire village, by Fulani slave raiders in March 1821 and sold to Portuguese slave traders. His mother Afala, younger brother, and other family members were among the captives. His father, Ayemi, was most likely killed in the raid of his village or shortly afterwards. Crowther was later rescued by the British Royal Navy, educated in England, and eventually became a Christian missionary.

Crowther played a vital role in spreading Christianity and education in Nigeria while vehemently opposing the abhorrent practice of the slave trade. In his early years, Crowther was cared for by the Anglican Church Missionary Society (CMS), where he acquired proficiency in the English language. Due to his intellectual qualities, Crowther was sent to school, and within a short time, he was able to read the Bible.

On December 11, 1825, he was baptised by John Raban and chose the name "Samuel Crowther" in honour of the Vicar of Christ Church, Newgate, London, a pioneer of the CMS. The legacy of Samuel Crowther's contributions and commitment to Christianity and education endured for decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragically, on December 31, 1891, he passed away due to a stroke. He was buried at Ajele Cemetery, Lagos, Nigeria.

His works and impact

Crowther believed that education was important for the upliftment of the people and their resistance against oppressive practices, including the slave trade. He established schools and translated the Bible and other educational materials into Yoruba and other indigenous languages.

By providing education and empowering local communities, Crowther contributed to the weakening of the slave trade by promoting a more informed population.

As a Yoruba himself, Crowther was concerned about the negative impact of the slave trade on African cultures and societies. He sought to preserve and promote indigenous languages, customs, and traditions through his translations and educational work.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Crowther's primary focus was on missionary and educational work, his presence and influence in the region raised awareness about the inhumanity of the slave trade and created a sense of resistance among the local population.

Crowther's impact on the abolition of the slave trade, and his contributions to education, cultural preservation, and social empowerment played a role in the movement for change in Nigeria and contributed to the abolition of the slave trade over time.

Olaudah Equiano

Pulse Nigeria

Olaudah Equiano was sold into slavery at age 11, and taken to the West Indies. He was a slave to a British Royal Navy officer, Michael Henry Pascal, who renamed him Gustavus Vassa. Equiano was subsequently enslaved by two other people. He received some education during his enslavement, which ended when he purchased his emancipation in 1766.

ADVERTISEMENT

Equiano became a prominent abolitionist in the late 18th century. He wrote an autobiography, "The Interesting Narrative of the Life of Olaudah Equiano," which detailed his experiences as a slave and helped to raise awareness about the inhumanity of the slave trade.

Equiano used his story as a platform to advocate for the abolition of the transatlantic slave trade and the improvement of the lives of enslaved people. He highlighted the cruelty of slavery, the degradation of African cultures, and the potential of enslaved individuals to contribute positively to society if given the opportunity. Equiano believed that education was a key factor in achieving these goals and argued for the education of African people.

His impact on the abolitionist movement

Equiano had a significant impact on the abolitionist movement in the world. His firsthand account of the horrors of the slave trade in his book resonated with readers and helped to humanise enslaved Africans in the eyes of the public. This contributed majorly to the growing sentiment against the transatlantic slave trade and the push for its abolition.

Queen Amina

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Queen Amina is primarily known for her military and political leadership but she also played a role in resisting slave raiders in the Zazzau (now Zaria) region of Nigeria. Her efforts to protect her people from external threats, including slave raiders, are part of her legacy.

Her military leadership

Queen Amina is known for her exceptional military leadership and strategic prowess. She led her people, the Hausa-speaking people of the city-state of Zazzau in northern Nigeria, in various military campaigns to defend and expand her kingdom. Her military achievements included the consolidation of the Zazzau kingdom and fortifications to protect her people.

While Queen Amina's primary focus was on securing her kingdom from neighbouring kingdoms and potential invaders, her efforts had consequences on the slave trade. During her reign, slave raiders from other regions would often target vulnerable communities, capturing individuals for the transatlantic and trans-Saharan slave trades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Amina's military campaigns and fortified walls deterred some of these slave raiders, contributing to the protection of her people from enslavement.

Her cultural legacy