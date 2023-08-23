ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How slave trade gave birth to the country of Sierra Leone

Temi Iwalaiye

Sierra Leone wasn’t created like other African countries; its backbone was slavery. Here’s how it happened.

Freetown Sierra Leone [Kayak]
Freetown Sierra Leone [Kayak]

Recommended articles

The slave trade began with the British, a third of all victims of the transatlantic slave trade (3.5 million African slaves) were brought to the "New World" by Britain between 1670 and 1833.

Slaves served as the primary workforce for the British on tobacco and sugar cane plantations across their colonies. During that period, the greatest economic activity in West Africa was the slave trade, locals sold others and were sold as slaves.

ADVERTISEMENT
slave trade was the foundation of sierra leone [thecollegetoday]
slave trade was the foundation of sierra leone [thecollegetoday] Pulse Nigeria

The abolition of the slave trade wasn't easy because European political forces, especially the British Empire, were involved in the slave trade and had financial backing from the British people and Empire.

After a spirited fight against slavery from clergymen and Quakers, slavery was outlawed in Great Britain after a judge determined that it was not covered by English law in 1772. The reason why this victory couldn’t be celebrated was that the majority of slaves held by British citizens lived in British colonies where this ruling did not apply. Although it was outlawed in English territory, slave labour continued to be the mainstay of British foreign colonies for many years after.

There was also the issue of where the freed slaves will live. When former slaves went back to their native country, they had to deal with the harsh realities of their new surroundings, and their freedom was once again in danger. In order to resettle the African Diaspora in Africa, the British, who sought to abolish the slave trade, built Sierra Leone, formerly called the "Province of Freedom."

ADVERTISEMENT
Where do freed slaves go? [abc]
Where do freed slaves go? [abc] Pulse Nigeria

The foundation for the creation of Sierra Leone was the release of a sizable number of slaves who had been brought to England to do labour many of whom had been residing on the Caribbean estates of absentee British plantation owners.

Many people believe that the objective was to rid Britain of black people, as they were seen as a threat to the purity of the white race. On May 10, 1787, English ships anchored in Frenchman's Bay, bringing 380 free black ex-slaves to the Province of Freedom.

Chiefs of the West African Tenme ethnic group first negotiated with abolitionists and sold the land of the first settlement of freed slaves. Disputes over the territory emerged shortly after; many freed slaves who intended to live and rule in the utopian community were caught and sold back into slavery, while others turned from slaves to slavers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This initial colony was wiped out by sickness, famine, and conflict from its neighbours, it lasted just around two and a half years.

Following the colony's first collapse, the British took control of the area and attempted to salvage it.

The surviving inhabitants built Granville Town around what is now Cline Town. Additionally, with help from the British Empire, roughly 1,200 Black Loyalists crossed the Atlantic in 1792 to found Sierra Leone's second colony and the town of Freetown.

These people had been given property in Nova Scotia, Canada, where they endured racial prejudice and hard winters. In 1800, the Maroons, a third group of liberated slaves, emigrated from Jamaica to the Sierra Leone province. After the formal British abolition of slavery, over 85,000 African recaptives were forcefully transported to Freetown by Royal Navy anti-slave trade patrols.

ADVERTISEMENT
Freetown Sierra Leone [istock]
Freetown Sierra Leone [istock] Pulse Nigeria

Pedro de Sintra, a Portuguese navigator who was the first European to see and chart Freetown Harbor, is credited with giving the nation its name. Serra Lyoa, which translates to "Lion Mountains" in the original Portuguese, was the name given to the hills that around the harbor.

The political and social structures in Sierra Leone are still precarious, it is one of the poorest countries in the world. The protection of property rights is insufficient, the judicial system fails to maintain proper standards of impartiality and independence, and there is a lack of significant progress in education, health, and living conditions. The country has been riddled with war and internal conflict, the Land of Freedom has not been a free as you would imagine.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How slave trade gave birth to the country of Sierra Leone

How slave trade gave birth to the country of Sierra Leone

5 easy-to-make breakfasts that will make your kids love you

5 easy-to-make breakfasts that will make your kids love you

City of Knowledge Academy: A Decade of excellence and exceptional milestones

City of Knowledge Academy: A Decade of excellence and exceptional milestones

The most expensive banana in the world costs ₦92.3 million

The most expensive banana in the world costs ₦92.3 million

Timi Dakolo's 'The Chorus Leader Live,' a weekend of timeless hits, nostalgia

Timi Dakolo's 'The Chorus Leader Live,' a weekend of timeless hits, nostalgia

The tragic story of the woman exhibited as a freakshow due to her large butt

The tragic story of the woman exhibited as a freakshow due to her large butt

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after sex

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after sex

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during sex?

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during sex?

3 things Sha'Carri Richardson and every baddie can't live without

3 things Sha'Carri Richardson and every baddie can't live without

5 things you probably didn’t know about how porn is made

5 things you probably didn’t know about how porn is made

Pulse Sports

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

The Gambia won the Jollof competition [Twitter/relishedrecipe}

Gambia beats Nigeria, others to win Jollof competition at West African food festival

Koreans' odourless elegance secret unveiled [Reddit]

The fascinating science behind why most Koreans can't have body odour

The hidden secret to fried that tastes better and lasts longer [acouplecooks]

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer