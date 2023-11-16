ADVERTISEMENT
Reboot camp ignites spiritual renewal in Lagos this December!




Hosted by Celebration Church International, this transformative event is set to unfold at Plot A3C, Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

More than just a gathering, Reboot Camp offers an immersive journey that reignites spiritual passion, provides clarity on doctrines, and allows you to be part of an uplifting community of believers that inspire more growth in your devotional life. In a world filled with distractions, the need for dedicated spiritual realignment has never been more pressing.

Rejuvenate: Break free from spiritual apathy through uplifting worship, fervent prayers, and transformative teachings designed to reignite enthusiasm and zeal.

Indoctrinate: Gain insight into essential teachings that provide clarity and strength in a diverse world. Led by seasoned spiritual leaders, expect depth, clarity, and life-changing revelations.

Celebrate: Embrace the joy of community, networking, testimony sharing, and the establishment of lasting spiritual connections.

Harvest: Beyond the converted, Reboot Camp is a powerful platform to introduce souls to divine love and grace. Invite friends, family, and strangers to encounter transformative love.

The essence of Reboot Camp is captured in its name—a time to restart, refresh, and revitalise one's spiritual journey. We believe these three days in Lagos will leave an indelible mark on individuals' spiritual landscapes.

Prepare for powerful sessions by the Lead Pastor of Celebration Church International, Apostle Emmanuel Iren and other renowned gospel ministers like Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Noble G, and Tomi Favoured.




For all information support, accommodation & other arrangements please visit For further inquiries, visit http://therebootcamp.org/

This is your chance to restart, refresh, and revitalise your spiritual journey at Reboot Camp. We're eager to see you there!

---

