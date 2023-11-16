ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria's top chefs to headline 2023 African Food and Drinks Festival

Nigeria's top chefs to headline 2023 African food & drinks festival
Nigeria's top chefs to headline 2023 African food & drinks festival

The festival, scheduled to take place on November 19 at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, and on November 26 at Tobix Garden along Bankex Kado Expressway, Abuja, promises an extravagant showcase of the continent's diverse culinary heritage.

The festival organizers, in collaboration with the Culinary Arts Practitioners Association (CAPA), have secured the participation of Chef Jeremiah George, a certified mixologist and wine connoisseur, and Chef Rukayat Momoh, an executive chef and the proprietor of Giggles Culinary Place.

This dynamic duo is set to elevate the culinary experience with their expertise, adding an extra layer of sophistication to an already exciting event. Chef George is a true maestro in the bar and restaurant world. His masterclass promises to delve into the art of mixology, offering attendees a chance to unravel the secrets behind crafting exquisite cocktails and appreciating the nuances of fine wines.

On the other hand, Chef Giggles, also known as Chef Rukayat Momoh, brings her culinary finesse to the forefront. Participants in her masterclass can expect to glean insights into traditional cooking techniques and modern culinary innovations, elevating their culinary skills to new heights.

The 2023 edition is designed to be a feast for the senses, offering an impressive array of activities and experiences. From masterclasses and cooking competitions to games, cultural displays, and eating competitions, attendees are in for a treat.

The Battle of Cooks will see culinary maestros competing for the audience's approval, showcasing their skills and creativity. For those with an adventurous spirit and a hearty appetite, the Eating Competition promises a gastronomic showdown, encouraging foodies to join the fun and savor the flavors.

The festival will not only be a celebration of food but also a vibrant hub of cultural activity. Traditional music, dance performances, and art exhibitions will provide a colorful backdrop to the culinary extravaganza, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of African culture.

This integration of food and culture aims to create a truly immersive experience for everyone present. The 2023 African Food and Drinks Festival is shaping up to be a must-attend event for food lovers, offering a unique blend of culinary excellence, cultural richness, and entertainment.

With the participation of two of Nigeria's biggest chefs, the festival promises an unforgettable experience that will leave a lasting impression on the taste buds and cultural sensibilities of all attendees.

To partake in the biggest food festival in Africa, secure your tickets now by visiting the official website of the African Food and Drinks Festival.

