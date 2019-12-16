Miss Jamaica who was crowned as the 69th Miss World came across as a historic win for black women and Miss Nigeria couldn't hold back her emotions.

Miss Nigeria has set a new standard for how we want our friends to react to people's successes. After Toni-Ann Singh was announced as the winner of Miss World, Nyekachi Douglas didn't hold back in expressing her joy right there on the stage.

The internet cheered Miss Nigeria as the gave the most adorable reactions to success. Twitter went all out to express how much they loved her reaction. She proved that it was an all-round win for black women all over the world.

Nyeka, who had a pretty good run during the pageant made it to the top 5 finalists. As a result of this, she was crowned as Miss World Africa for being number 1 in Africa. The 21-year-old Public Health graduate replaced 2018 continental winner, who was Miss Uganda, Quiin Abenakyo.

She also won the top model in the world as her charity work brought her to the top 10 finalists at the pageant.

ALSO READ: We're here for how Miss Nigeria, Olutosin Araromi is cheering the new Miss Universe

Nyeka was part of the green team that won the sports competition at the Miss World beauty pageant. She made Nigeria and Africa proud at the pageant.

Here's a list of all her achievements at the Miss World 2019 beauty pageant.

1. Miss World Africa

2. Miss World Top 5

3. Miss World top 10 model finalist.

4. Miss World sports competition (second place)

5. Finalist for the Miss World talent auditions.

6. Group 11 winner of the head to head challenge

7. Top ten Beauty With a Purpose (which is the highest recognition a contestant can achieve in Miss World).

We wish Nyekachi Douglas the best!