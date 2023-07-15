Join PalmPay’s Dance Fiesta and win a share of 300 million naira.

Palmpay, Nigeria’s leading fintech innovator, calls on you to push your limits, tease your brain, and join the most electrifying challenge of the year, the Dance Fiesta in-app campaign. Hold on tight as we dive into the exciting details of how to participate and stand a chance to win:

Download or update your PalmPay app via google playstore or App store.

You’ll need to collect cards to kick-start your journey to victory. Transactions like topping up airtime, purchasing data, and making transfers on the Palmpay app will allow you to collect valuable cards. Each card brings you closer to unlocking your Dance Card, which is your golden ticket to the weekly cash prize pool.

To increase your chance of winning, team up with your friends and ask for their support. Ensure to share cards with your friends and family through the in-app “Share” button or use the “Send to PalmPay Friends” feature to send direct messages.

Once you have all the required cards, merge them and unlock your Dance Card. Remember, this card secures your entry into the weekly cash prize pool, so don’t waste time merging them.

NOTE: The merged Dance Cards cannot be exchanged.

After all these, prepare for an exciting journey as the prize pool expands weekly. It begins with 40 million naira in the first week, increases to 60 million naira in the second, reaches 80 million naira in the third, and culminates in a breathtaking 120 million naira in the final week.

By July 24th, those who have collected as many Dance Cards will have the incredible opportunity to share in the massive 300 million naira cash prize pool.

NOTE: The prize amount awarded to each winner is determined by dividing the total cash prize pool by the number of Dance Cards they have.

So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be a part of something extraordinary, pay your bills, gather your dance cards, and secure your place among the winners.

The PalmPay Dance Fiesta is all about fun, friendship, and rewards, they are waiting to reward your passion and determination.

Hop on this fun train and grab your share of ₦300,000,000 now! Click HERE to get started and unleash your inner dancer. Remember to ask your friends for help, share the excitement on social media, and keep those cards raining!

If you need guidance on getting started, click HERE to watch the guide video.

Follow us on Instagram or Twitter for firsthand information and updates about our products and services.

