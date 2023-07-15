Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Join PalmPay’s Dance Fiesta and win a share of 300 million naira

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByPalmpay

Join PalmPay’s Dance Fiesta and win a share of 300 million naira.
Join PalmPay’s Dance Fiesta and win a share of 300 million naira.

Recommended articles

Palmpay, Nigeria’s leading fintech innovator, calls on you to push your limits, tease your brain, and join the most electrifying challenge of the year, the Dance Fiesta in-app campaign. Hold on tight as we dive into the exciting details of how to participate and stand a chance to win:

  • Download or update your PalmPay app via google playstore or App store.
  • You’ll need to collect cards to kick-start your journey to victory. Transactions like topping up airtime, purchasing data, and making transfers on the Palmpay app will allow you to collect valuable cards. Each card brings you closer to unlocking your Dance Card, which is your golden ticket to the weekly cash prize pool. 
  • To increase your chance of winning, team up with your friends and ask for their support. Ensure to share cards with your friends and family through the in-app “Share” button or use the “Send to PalmPay Friends” feature to send direct messages.
  • Once you have all the required cards, merge them and unlock your Dance Card. Remember, this card secures your entry into the weekly cash prize pool, so don’t waste time merging them.

NOTE: The merged Dance Cards cannot be exchanged.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all these, prepare for an exciting journey as the prize pool expands weekly. It begins with 40 million naira in the first week, increases to 60 million naira in the second, reaches 80 million naira in the third, and culminates in a breathtaking 120 million naira in the final week.

By July 24th, those who have collected as many Dance Cards will have the incredible opportunity to share in the massive 300 million naira cash prize pool.

NOTE: The prize amount awarded to each winner is determined by dividing the total cash prize pool by the number of Dance Cards they have.

So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be a part of something extraordinary, pay your bills, gather your dance cards, and secure your place among the winners.

The PalmPay Dance Fiesta is all about fun, friendship, and rewards, they are waiting to reward your passion and determination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hop on this fun train and grab your share of ₦300,000,000 now! Click HERE to get started and unleash your inner dancer. Remember to ask your friends for help, share the excitement on social media, and keep those cards raining!

If you need guidance on getting started, click HERE to watch the guide video.

Follow us on Instagram or Twitter for firsthand information and updates about our products and services.

_---_

#FeatureByPalmpay

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Join PalmPay’s Dance Fiesta and win a share of 300 million naira

Join PalmPay’s Dance Fiesta and win a share of 300 million naira

5 important life skills every youth needs to make it in today’s world

5 important life skills every youth needs to make it in today’s world

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Did you know that there are male contraceptives too? Find out

Did you know that there are male contraceptives too? Find out

Here's all you need to set up a home gym

Here's all you need to set up a home gym

5 best male enhancement pills increase size reviews 2023

5 best male enhancement pills increase size reviews 2023

How to get even-toned skin in 5 steps

How to get even-toned skin in 5 steps

Why diet soda is more dangerous than regular soda

Why diet soda is more dangerous than regular soda

Lamentation of a Nigerian divorcé: ‘Cheating caused me agony, bankruptcy, regret’

Lamentation of a Nigerian divorcé: ‘Cheating caused me agony, bankruptcy, regret’

4 reasons you can never have a flat tummy

4 reasons you can never have a flat tummy

The real meaning of the different positions of a Yoruba man's cap (filà)

The real meaning of the different positions of a Yoruba man's cap (filà)

How to make the trending Milky Way puff puff according to Sisi Yemmie

How to make the trending Milky Way puff puff according to Sisi Yemmie

Pulse Sports

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

cold countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

Exploring Ghana

8 things to expect as a Nigerian travelling to Ghana for first time

UAE banned Nigerians last year [expactica]

5 countries that have visa-banned or restricted Nigerians

Countries that will pay you money when you give birth [verywell]

5 countries where the government pays you money after giving birth