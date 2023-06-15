ADVERTISEMENT
I did my cook-a-thon for fun, not Guinness World Record - Chef Dammy

Inemesit Udodiong

The young cook is sharing her side of the story.

Chef Dammy started her cook-a-thon not long after Hilda Baci's win [Twitter/spiritword]
Chef Dammy started her cook-a-thon not long after Hilda Baci's win

Speaking with BBC News Yoruba, the young cook stated her reasons for embarking on a 120-hour cooking marathon.

Loosely translated, she said, "Concerning the Guinness World Record or competing with Hilda Baci, I did it for fun. Cooking is what I enjoy. I didn’t do it for the Guinness World Record. I am just doing it for people who might want to watch this little girl. I know people are surprised, but I feel good about it. Some people love me, and they are ready to back me up. About travelling out, if it comes, we will embrace it. It is a good thing."

Chef Dammy also offered some advice to her supporters and anyone who cares to listen.

"Don't focus on criticism, or what other people will say. Just go for it. Do what you feel like doing. At least you will enjoy the outcome," she said.

On life after the controversial cook-a-thon, the cook announced that she is a student and that her only interest is school for now.

In her words, "I’m going back to my normal lifestyle. I am a student. To me, this was just an exercise. I wanted to try something new. I have to go back to my studies.”

Dammy made headlines on June 9, 2023 when she announced her intention to surpass Hilda Baci's record-breaking cooking marathon. Her tweet read, "We’re coming for the Guinness world record!"

Assisted by Jeremiah Adegoke, she ended up cooking for an alleged 120 hours in Ilupeju, Ekiti under the auspices of Spirit Word Global Missions.

