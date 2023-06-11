EXCLUSIVE: Chef Dammy applied for cookathon, but Guinness Records yet to respond
Pulse exclusively spoke to a spokesperson of Chef Dammy, the Ekiti chef who is attempting to break the world records for the longest time spent cooking.
We spoke to a spokesperson for Chef Dammy, and even though he was in a hurry, he answered a few questions.
One of the rumours circulating social media is Dammy did not apply to Guinness World Records and is merely attempting to break Hilda Baci’s record to get attention. In May 2023, Hilda Baci set a new record for the longest cook-a-thon after cooking for 100 hours and 40 minutes, though her attempt is yet to be verified by Guinness World Records (GWR).
Chef Dammy's spokesperson told Pulse exclusively that she applied to Guinness World Records before attempting but they didn't get a feedback at the time she was already cooking. Pulse wasn't shown the application to GWR.
We also asked about the news that people were asked to pay for the food Chef Dammy cooked, as well as other rumours circulating, like the gas being turned off. The spokesperson said they were all false. "Don’t believe anything you read on social media, people are just trying to bring us down."
At the time this news was published, Chef Dammy had cooked for over 61 hours.
