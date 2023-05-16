The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

'The first 6 hours were the toughest for me' - Hilda Baci speaks on record-breaking feat

Temi Iwalaiye

Hilda Baci cooked for over four days to break the Guinness World Record for an individual cooking marathon.

Hilda Baci cooked nonstop for four days [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]
Hilda Baci cooked nonstop for four days [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]

Recommended articles

The chef initially set out to cook for 96 hours to significantly break Lata Tandon's 2019 record of 87 hours and 45 minutes. As the 96th hour approached, she was motivated to extend her attempt to 100 hours and 40 minutes, breaking the record by over 13 hours.

Hilda's Cook-a-thon started on May 11, 2023, and ended late on May 15, and she prepared over 200 meals served to more than 4,000 people.

Hilda when she stopped cooking and broke the record [Twitter]
Hilda when she stopped cooking and broke the record [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

While appreciating the love and support, Hilda Baci said, " I am so amazed at the outpouring of love from Nigerians towards achieving this record. The first six hours were the toughest for me, I had to pray to God for strength.

"I appreciate everyone who took time out to support and encourage me by visiting the venue to cheer me on or driving the conversation on social platforms.

"Your unwavering passion to see me succeed through this attempt is heartfelt. I am grateful to my family, the various teams that worked with me on this project, and fans from all over the world who kept the passion going.’’

The Guinness Book of Records attempt will be ratified after the Official World Record Office verifies the proceedings. This will include ensuring that the attempt is well-measured, standardised, and verifiable.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zikoko organises second edition of Hertitude, a women-only party

Zikoko organises second edition of Hertitude, a women-only party

'The first 6 hours were the toughest for me' - Hilda Baci speaks on record-breaking feat

'The first 6 hours were the toughest for me' - Hilda Baci speaks on record-breaking feat

5 Guinness World Records that are relatively easy to break

5 Guinness World Records that are relatively easy to break

Former cooking record holder, Chef Lata Tondon says ‘Wait for Guinness to officially announce if the record is broken or not'

Former cooking record holder, Chef Lata Tondon says ‘Wait for Guinness to officially announce if the record is broken or not'

Hilda Baci stops cooking after 100 hours to set new Guinness World Record

Hilda Baci stops cooking after 100 hours to set new Guinness World Record

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

5 tips for achieving career success without being a Workaholic

5 tips for achieving career success without being a Workaholic

Hilda Baci wants to cook for 100 hours not 96 hours as initially planned

Hilda Baci wants to cook for 100 hours not 96 hours as initially planned

5 Nigerian foods that give men bigger muscles

5 Nigerian foods that give men bigger muscles

‘We are reviewing the evidence before announcing Hilda Baci as a record holder’ - Guinness Book of World Records

‘We are reviewing the evidence before announcing Hilda Baci as a record holder’ - Guinness Book of World Records

What you should know about Hilda Baci, the record-breaking chef

What you should know about Hilda Baci, the record-breaking chef

How to set or break a Guinness World Record

How to set or break a Guinness World Record

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ancient African kingdoms

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

Hilda Baci plans to cook a total of 35 sides, soups, cold dishes and sauces [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]

What's Hilda Baci cooking for 4 days to break Guinness World Record?

Hilda Baci cooks over 110 meals in 64 hours [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]

Hilda Baci cooks over 110 meals 64 hours into her Guinness World Record attempt

Fela Anikulapo Kuti holds a Guinness world record for the most studio album recordings released [Credit: CGTN Africa]

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records