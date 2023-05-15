Hilda Baci wants to cook for 100 hours not 96 hours as initially planned
Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci wants to reach 100 hours.
When Hilda initially started out to break the Guinness World Record, she announced that she would be cooking for 96 hours.
This morning at 7:46 am, she broke the previous record of 87 hours.
Surely, she reached the 96 hours benchmark, but while many people thought she would relent, she decided to add four more hours to the original time.
She’s breaking her own record it seems, that’s just an incredible display of grit and determination.
