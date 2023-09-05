Here are the major parts of Nigeria slaves were taken from

This article delves into the major regions of Nigeria from which slaves were taken, uncovering a history that is essential to understanding Nigeria's past.

The Bight of Biafra

The Bight of Biafra, encompassing present-day Southeastern Nigeria, was a major source of enslaved Africans during the transatlantic slave trade.

Communities such as the Igbo, Ibibio, and Efik were profoundly affected. Their rich cultural heritage and contributions to art, music, and intellect were tragically interrupted as they were taken as slaves to the Americas, particularly to the United States.

The slave ports of Lagos and Badagry

Lagos and Badagry, two coastal areas in Southwestern Nigeria, bear witness to the painful history of slavery. The Portuguese and later European colonisers established slave ports in these regions.

Countless Africans, including the Yoruba and Egun people, were captured and transported from these ports to the Americas, the Caribbean, and Europe.

The Niger Delta

The Niger Delta, with its labyrinthine waterways and dense vegetation, served as a hiding place for slave raiders.

The Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo peoples, among others, suffered greatly as they were taken from this region. Their labour fueled the economies of distant lands, leaving a void in their own communities.

The hinterlands

While the coastal regions of Nigeria witnessed intense slave trade activities the most, the hinterlands were not exempt from the horror. The Fulani, Hausa, and Kanuri people from the northern regions were also victims of the trans-Saharan slave trade, where they were transported across the Sahara Desert to North Africa and the Middle East.

Pulse Nigeria

The history of slavery in Nigeria is a haunting reminder of the atrocities committed against our ancestors. While we cannot change the past, we can honour the memory of those who suffered by acknowledging the regions from which they were taken.