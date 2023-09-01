ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 historical places in Nigeria that are reminders of the evil of slavery

Samiah Ogunlowo

The scars of slavery in Nigeria are etched into our past, but they do not define our present or future.

The history of slavery remains painful [The Tower]
The history of slavery remains painful [The Tower]

Recommended articles

Among these chapters is the painful era of slavery, a period that left indelible marks on the nation's past.

Here are three historical sites that bear witness to Nigeria's slavery legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT
Badagry Slave Port [Travel Planner]
Badagry Slave Port [Travel Planner] Pulse Nigeria

Situated in the coastal town of Badagry, the Badagry Slave Port stands as a poignant testament to the transatlantic slave trade's impact on Nigeria.

As you stand on the same ground where countless souls endured unimaginable suffering, you can almost hear the echoes of history.

The small cells, the "Point of No Return," and the Slave Route Walk bear witness to the harrowing experiences of those who were bound for a life of bondage in foreign lands.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Brazilian Quarter [This Is Africa]
The Brazilian Quarter [This Is Africa] Pulse Nigeria

Lagos' Brazilian Quarter offers a unique glimpse into the intricate ties between Nigeria and Brazil during the era of slavery.

Established by Afro-Brazilian returnees, this district showcases the fusion of cultures and traditions that emerged as a result of the transatlantic slave trade.

Walking through the cobbled streets, you'll encounter vibrant architecture and artifacts that tell the stories of resilience and adaptation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nestled in Ogun State, Gberefu Island carries the weight of history as a site where enslaved Africans were held before their journey across the Atlantic.

The island's ruins and remnants bear witness to the anguish and hopes of those who once stood on its shores.

As you explore the island's haunting beauty, you'll connect with the past in a profound way, acknowledging the pain that has shaped Nigeria's history.

Gberefu island [Travel Waka]
Gberefu island [Travel Waka] Pulse Nigeria

History serves as a lens through which we understand our present and shape our future. Visiting these historical sites isn't merely a journey into the past, but a profound act of remembrance and education.

ADVERTISEMENT

As you stand on the grounds that once bore witness to the horrors of slavery, you honour the resilience of those who endured and commemorate their stories.

These sites allow you to engage with history in a tangible and impactful way, ensuring that you never forget the painful chapters that have shaped Nigeria and the world.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 historical places in Nigeria that are reminders of the evil of slavery

3 historical places in Nigeria that are reminders of the evil of slavery

Safari with Xiaomi winners experience the iconic African wilderness Maasai Mara

Safari with Xiaomi winners experience the iconic African wilderness Maasai Mara

Lagos First Lady, others grace maiden edition of Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos

Lagos First Lady, others grace maiden edition of Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos

The right drinks to use these 5 popular glassware for

The right drinks to use these 5 popular glassware for

5 weird things that can help you live longer

5 weird things that can help you live longer

Unveiling Saudi Arabia: Exploring the hidden gems of Al Ula

Unveiling Saudi Arabia: Exploring the hidden gems of Al Ula

23+ motivational, inspirational, pieces of advice, and reminders to live by

23+ motivational, inspirational, pieces of advice, and reminders to live by

The top 10 richest African countries might surprise you - Nigeria is the no 1

The top 10 richest African countries might surprise you - Nigeria is the no 1

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach upsets like constipation, bloating?

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach upsets like constipation, bloating?

SoftMadeit, TT effects, others partners Pneuma Travels for 5day trip to Cape Town

SoftMadeit, TT effects, others partners Pneuma Travels for 5day trip to Cape Town

7 Nigerian celebrities with the best and worst BBL

7 Nigerian celebrities with the best and worst BBL

The last super blue moon until 2037 happened yesterday, but what’s a super blue moon?

The last super blue moon until 2037 happened yesterday, but what’s a super blue moon?

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Secret behind raw meat Jose Chameleone tried at Ethiopian wedding/Instagram

Secret behind raw meat Jose Chameleone tried at Ethiopian wedding

Almonds are delicious and cheap [britannica]

5 foods that have more protein than eggs

Frozen stew in the freezer [cleaneatingkitchen]

How long can these 5 foods last in the freezer before they spoil?