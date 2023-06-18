ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Golden Penny Pasta unveils more Reason to Love Campaign with good food & good time in Abuja, Lagos, PH, Ibadan

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByGoldenPenny:

Golden Penny Pasta unveils more Reason to Love Campaign with good food & good time in Abuja, Lagos, PH, Ibadan.
Golden Penny Pasta unveils more Reason to Love Campaign with good food & good time in Abuja, Lagos, PH, Ibadan.

Recommended articles

And it’s going down all across the country today- specifically Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan as the More Reasons To Love party comes to town.

Pasta is the food of fun, of celebration and of love. Golden Penny Pasta is all these and even more. It is delicious, convenient, versatile, firm and also rich in protein. In fact, a 100-gram serving of Golden Penny Pasta contains 12 grams of protein.

Every delicious fork of Golden Penny Spaghetti, every nutritious plate of Golden Penny Macaroni, every firm bite of Golden Penny Pasta Twist, every sumptuous serving of Golden Penny Couscous and every tantalizing taste of Golden Penny Spaghettini makes you and your family stronger.

ADVERTISEMENT
Golden Penny Pasta unveils more Reason to Love Campaign with good food & good time in Abuja, Lagos, PH, Ibadan.
Golden Penny Pasta unveils more Reason to Love Campaign with good food & good time in Abuja, Lagos, PH, Ibadan. Pulse Nigeria

Golden Penny Pasta gives families more ways to love each other, More Reasons To Love family meal time and for the next two days, More Reasons To Love weekends.

So, if a good time and good food sounds like something you’d love to experience this weekend, head over to our More Reasons To Love locations and experience the love.

Lagos: Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja

Abuja: Jabi Lake Mall, Bala Sokoto Way, Jabi 900108, Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibadan: Cocoa Mall, Dugbe

Port Harcourt: Next Cash and Carry Hypermarket, Oginigba, Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt.

Follow @gpennypasta to join the event and also win prizes.

_----_

#FeatureByGoldenPenny

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Golden Penny Pasta unveils more Reason to Love Campaign with good food & good time in Abuja, Lagos, PH, Ibadan

Golden Penny Pasta unveils more Reason to Love Campaign with good food & good time in Abuja, Lagos, PH, Ibadan

3 millennials tell us what fatherhood is like for them

3 millennials tell us what fatherhood is like for them

5 authentic ways to celebrate your Nigerian Father

5 authentic ways to celebrate your Nigerian Father

3 people tell us how their lives changed after losing their fathers

3 people tell us how their lives changed after losing their fathers

3 people share the exact moment they knew their Nigerian fathers loved them

3 people share the exact moment they knew their Nigerian fathers loved them

9 things Nigerian fathers do instead of saying 'I love you'

9 things Nigerian fathers do instead of saying 'I love you'

I’II continue to put Nigeria on culinary tourism global map – Hilda Baci

I’II continue to put Nigeria on culinary tourism global map – Hilda Baci

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Chef Dammy says she will embark on an official 150-hour cook-a-thon

Chef Dammy says she will embark on an official 150-hour cook-a-thon

Johnnie Walker encourages Nigerians to keep walking with Maryland's Independence Tunnel revamp

Johnnie Walker encourages Nigerians to keep walking with Maryland's Independence Tunnel revamp

Music and Vibes: Everything you missed at #TheMeistersExpression Festival

Music and Vibes: Everything you missed at #TheMeistersExpression Festival

10 unique Father's Day gifts for your dad

10 unique Father's Day gifts for your dad

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chef Dami is attempting to break Hilda Baci's record [Instagram/dammypas]

EXCLUSIVE: Chef Dammy applied for cookathon, but Guinness Records yet to respond

Dammy has cooked for over 105 hours [Instagram]

Chef Dammy's cook-a-thon lasts over 105 hours, longer than Hilda Baci's record

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci finally recognised by Guinness World Records for longest cooking marathon

Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon sets new Guinness World Record

The Nigerian passport grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 46 other countries, but the Schengen Area isn't part of its coverage [The Sun Nigeria]

Nigerians were 4th biggest African spenders on Schengen visas in 2022