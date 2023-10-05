Glenfiddich Launches Limited Edition Sleeves: A tribute to Nigeria’s Independence & mavericks M.I, Mr Eazi & Nancy Isime.

Pulse Nigeria

Hosted against the backdrop of the charming, transcendent, restaurant, Nostalgia, the event opened up with a pulsating performance from African-themed dancers that paid homage to Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Uwana Udabong, the sensational host, took over the night setting the tone for a night dedicated to celebrating futuristic ambitions, liberating perspectives, and three emboldened individuals — Mr. Eazi, Nancy Isime, and M.I “The Guy” — that push the limits and never stop asking, “Where Next?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Friends of the mavericks and the brand traipsed about, socializing, and enjoying the decanters of the Limited-Edition Collection of Glenfiddich 12YO, 15YO, and 18YO.

The night hit multiple high points with a masterfully curated fusion of alluring poetry from Bash Amueni, electrifying music delivered in perfect precision by Efik Zara and Ypick, and DJ-wizardry skilfully served by DJ Gigi Jazmin.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The event reached new heights during the panel discussion with the three Mavericks led by the delectable host — Uwana Udabong. Speaking on their dream of a Bold future for Nigeria, Mr. Eazi, Nancy Isime, and M.I. “The Guy” painted pictures of a country that is unhindered by tags from the global community and is full of opportunities and prosperity for everyone.

Stacking on the excitement, the evening transitioned into an enthralling mirror ball contortion act by Valerie Murzak, before taking on the pulsating hues of afro-electronic music embellished with Kah-lo’s signature.

Pulse Nigeria

Simi Drey, Etim Effiong, Waje, Akah, Laycon, Bella and Sheggz, Tola Odunsi, Enado, Ozee Mbadiwe, Osi Suave, Denike Balogun, and many mavericks from the creative industry, were present at the event lending a heightened sense of sophistication and excitement that pervaded even the after party.

Speaking of the afterparty, Glenfiddich delivered an immersive experience to all guests, punctuated with the transcendent ingenuity of three DJ masterminds, DJ Big Foot, Ms. DSF, and DJ Baggio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

From arts to music, the Glenfiddich sleeve launch event celebrated not just individuals dedicated to creating #BoldFutures, but the increasing global recognition Nigeria's rich cultural heritage is receiving from the impact these individuals have made.

The event also celebrated the role technology has played and is still playing in making Nigeria’s creative creations globally pervasive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

To #BoldFuturesNigeria and the unhindered spirit of every outstanding Maverick that challenges the odds to become a beacon of hope and an epitome of genuity that uncovers new layers, every path of the way; #ToBoldFutures.

_---_