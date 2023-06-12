ADVERTISEMENT
First Lady of Ekiti State sends words of encouragement to Chef Dammy

Temi Iwalaiye

Chef Dammy has more words of encouragement coming her way.

First Lady of Ekiti encourages Chef Dammy [Twitter]

One of her supporters is the First Lady of Ekiti State, Olayemi Oyebanji. She sent her best wishes to the student and chef, Adedamilola Adeparusi.

Yesterday, Hilda Baci who cooked for 100 hours also sent her well wishes.

On her Twitter, the First Lady of Ekiti wrote, “The last 70 hours has been about Chef Dammy, a determined Ekiti undergraduate, who is making a bold attempt to break the Guinness World record for the longest cooking marathon.

For me, it's her courage and determination to stand for something positive, using her God-given talent to make a statement.

Miss Damilola Adeparusi, surely has our love and support as she forges ahead to make this bold statement.

I salute your courage Chef Dammy, for your decision to run your own race. Congratulations.”

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

