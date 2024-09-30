ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

10 most unintelligent countries in the world - People from here have really low IQs

Temi Iwalaiye

Based on the most recent research and data available from the World Population Review, these are the countries with the lowest IQs.

Most unintelligent countries in the world [shuttershock]
Most unintelligent countries in the world [shuttershock]

A person's cognitive prowess and intelligence are measured by their IQ, or intelligence quotient, with an average IQ score usually hovering around 100.

Recommended articles

An IQ of less than 70 is said to be suggestive of an intellectual handicap, whereas an IQ of more than 130 is thought to fall within the talented range.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nepal has the lowest IQ in the world [rjtravelagency]
Nepal has the lowest IQ in the world [rjtravelagency] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: 5 most dangerous countries in the world for women

Nepal, with a population of around 30 million, has the lowest average IQ globally, with an IQ score of approximately 43.

This is due to poverty, inadequate education, under-resourced educational systems; poverty, inadequate access to education and healthcare; poor nutrition and political instability which natural disasters have further exacerbated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liberia, a country in Africa with a population of around 5 million, ranks second with an average IQ of 45.07.

Political unrest and civil war have seriously affected the country's educational system, which has decreased cognitive growth and educational attainment.

Additional constraints are lack of access to critical medical care for preventable diseases, poverty, and inadequate healthcare.

Sierra Leone has really low IQs [Newyorktimes]
Sierra Leone has really low IQs [Newyorktimes] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: The only continent in the world where time doesn't exist

Sierra Leone, with an average IQ of 45.07, has a low IQ due to its poor healthcare and education systems.

Low IQ in this country is a result of several factors, including starvation, lack of resources, and inexperienced teachers.

To make matters worse, family priorities and educational practices are also impacted by poverty and cultural variables.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guatemala, a country in North America with a population of around 19 million, has an average IQ of 47.72.

However, the country faces challenges like poverty, malnutrition, and limited access to quality education.

Many people live below the poverty line, limiting their cognitive growth and development. Rural areas lack adequate resources and teachers, and illiteracy among adults perpetuates the cycle. Cultural factors also contribute to the low IQ score.

ALSO READ: 5 rudest countries in the world where politeness is a foreign concept

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gambia, with an average IQ of 52.98, faces socio-economic challenges such as widespread poverty, limited access to basic needs, malnutrition, and underfunding in its educational system.

With a total population of 2.5 million, the country needs more resources, trained teachers, and materials to improve cognitive abilities and overall development.

Other countries with low IQ scores include Nicaragua (52.69), Guinea (53.48), Ghana (58.16), Ivory Coast (58.16), and South Sudan (58.16).

Many socio-economic factors affect a country's IQ, as well as the fact that it's a westernised test which might not be a reliable indicator of more expansive meanings of human intelligence, such as creativity and social intelligence.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 most unintelligent countries in the world - People from here have really low IQs

10 most unintelligent countries in the world - People from here have really low IQs

Your house has a bad odour but you can’t tell - Here’s why and how to fix it

Your house has a bad odour but you can’t tell - Here’s why and how to fix it

Mr Macaroni, Segun Arinze, Rez Afolabi, others for Civic Fest Africa 2024

Mr Macaroni, Segun Arinze, Rez Afolabi, others for Civic Fest Africa 2024

Feranmi Golden Angel, Vanessa Jones, others to headline GLOWFUX 2024 Charity concert

Feranmi Golden Angel, Vanessa Jones, others to headline GLOWFUX 2024 Charity concert

Here's the correct way to use hydroquinone for hyperpigmentation

Here's the correct way to use hydroquinone for hyperpigmentation

5 signs you’re too independent to be in a relationship

5 signs you’re too independent to be in a relationship

5 most expensive houses owned by billionaires

5 most expensive houses owned by billionaires

The side effects of drinking soda during menstruation

The side effects of drinking soda during menstruation

5 animals that never grow old

5 animals that never grow old

5 historical travel destinations you can add to your bucket list

5 historical travel destinations you can add to your bucket list

Top 5 Nigerian skincare brands you should know about

Top 5 Nigerian skincare brands you should know about

Yobe photographer captures 897 pictures in 60 minutes to break Guinness World Record

Yobe photographer captures 897 pictures in 60 minutes to break Guinness World Record

Pulse Sports

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There are different ways to cook eggs [InspiredTaste]

DIY Recipes: 3 different ways to cook eggs to perfection

Mount Everest - Britannica

5 interesting facts about Mount Everest

Ilorin (Shutterstock)

3 Affordable Nigerian cities to live and work

Potatoes chips

5 Nigerian snacks you can make in under 30 minutes