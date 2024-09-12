5 rudest countries in the world where politeness is a foreign concept

While cultural differences usually account for this rudeness, it’s important to understand the cultural differences in any country you visit.

However, these countries are five of the rudest countries in the world based on a survey published in Forbes, international perceptions, and experiences.

1. France

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Almost every website says French people are the rudest people you will ever encounter.

Parisians are often criticised for their brusque or impolite demeanour; they are unusually blunt to most people.

In 2012, a study that garnered more than 1,200 replies revealed France to be the rudest country in the world.

2. Russia

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia often ranks high on lists of rudest countries, primarily due to its distinct social norms and communication styles.

Russian social interactions can appear blunt or direct to outsiders. They may speak loudly and aggressively.

While this straightforwardness is a common trait among Russians, tourists might perceive it as rude. They are also known to stare at tourists.

3. China

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

In Chinese cities, the hustle and bustle can lead to obviously unpleasant and rude behaviour, such as pushing in lines or having loud conversations.

Many tourists feel Chinese people are pushy, noisy, disrespectful, and rowdy. The Chinese peopl ealso appear to act inconvenienced by the presence of these tourists.

However, these activities may be a result of extreme population density rather than deliberately being rude.

ALSO READ: 5 richest churches in the world

ADVERTISEMENT

4. South Korea

South Korea values authority and hierarchy but in busy and populated cities like Seoul, people can seem rude and brash to each other.

Matrice on City Data, a website where people leave comments about their travel experiences, said, “I have had several experiences where I enter a store and say hello in Korean while bowing or nodding my head slightly, then later saying thank you in Korean while the worker says nothing to me, makes no eye contact, and makes no physical gesture to acknowledge me.”

However, South Koreans value respect and politeness, especially in formal contexts and towards elders.

5. United Kingdom

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: This is the dirtiest country in the world

People in the UK, especially London, are often perceived as rude due to the fast-paced nature and stress of city life.

However, according to a Preply survey of over 1500 residents from 19 cities across the UK, the three rudest cities in the UK are Bristol, Hull, and Coventry. British people love to say please and thank you, but they are not very polite.

According to a study, most people probably find Britons cold and unfriendly. This is because privacy is important to them, and they want to be left alone. They are usually engaged on their phones, loud in public, while ignoring strangers.

ADVERTISEMENT