As a traveler and tourist, you would love to visit a country where strangers are nice and may offer to help you when you are lost, but you won't find such people in these countries.
5 rudest countries in the world where politeness is a foreign concept
These five countries are known for rudeness.
Recommended articles
While cultural differences usually account for this rudeness, it’s important to understand the cultural differences in any country you visit.
However, these countries are five of the rudest countries in the world based on a survey published in Forbes, international perceptions, and experiences.
1. France
Almost every website says French people are the rudest people you will ever encounter.
Parisians are often criticised for their brusque or impolite demeanour; they are unusually blunt to most people.
In 2012, a study that garnered more than 1,200 replies revealed France to be the rudest country in the world.
2. Russia
Russia often ranks high on lists of rudest countries, primarily due to its distinct social norms and communication styles.
Russian social interactions can appear blunt or direct to outsiders. They may speak loudly and aggressively.
While this straightforwardness is a common trait among Russians, tourists might perceive it as rude. They are also known to stare at tourists.
3. China
In Chinese cities, the hustle and bustle can lead to obviously unpleasant and rude behaviour, such as pushing in lines or having loud conversations.
Many tourists feel Chinese people are pushy, noisy, disrespectful, and rowdy. The Chinese peopl ealso appear to act inconvenienced by the presence of these tourists.
However, these activities may be a result of extreme population density rather than deliberately being rude.
ALSO READ: 5 richest churches in the world
4. South Korea
South Korea values authority and hierarchy but in busy and populated cities like Seoul, people can seem rude and brash to each other.
Matrice on City Data, a website where people leave comments about their travel experiences, said, “I have had several experiences where I enter a store and say hello in Korean while bowing or nodding my head slightly, then later saying thank you in Korean while the worker says nothing to me, makes no eye contact, and makes no physical gesture to acknowledge me.”
However, South Koreans value respect and politeness, especially in formal contexts and towards elders.
5. United Kingdom
ALSO READ: This is the dirtiest country in the world
People in the UK, especially London, are often perceived as rude due to the fast-paced nature and stress of city life.
However, according to a Preply survey of over 1500 residents from 19 cities across the UK, the three rudest cities in the UK are Bristol, Hull, and Coventry. British people love to say please and thank you, but they are not very polite.
According to a study, most people probably find Britons cold and unfriendly. This is because privacy is important to them, and they want to be left alone. They are usually engaged on their phones, loud in public, while ignoring strangers.
When visiting these countries, it's important to understand the cultural differences that exist in interactions.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng