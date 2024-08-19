5 most dangerous countries in the world for women

Although men can also be victims of rape, historically, women are more likely to be raped due to being more easily overpowered.

Rape is a serious crime in many countries and causes significant emotional and physical harm to those affected.

These countries have the highest rates of rape victims

1. Botswana

Botswana has the highest reported rape rate, with 92.93 incidences per 100,000 people in 2024 according to World Population Review. This demonstrates the gravity of sexual violence, with nearly 70% of women being abused.

Factors contributing to this issue include societal stigma, shame, fear of repercussions, and the legal framework's failure to designate marital rape as a criminal offence, leaving many victims without legal recourse.

2. Lesotho

Lesotho, a southern African country, had the world's second-highest rape rate, with 82.68 incidences per 100,000 inhabitants in 2024 per reports from best diplomats.

The country is plagued by sexual violence, with 56% of respondents saying women will face repercussions for reporting gender-based abuse.

The situation is worsened by acute poverty, with many victims going unpunished and sometimes marrying off to their attackers.

3. South Africa

South Africa has one of the world's highest rape rates, with 132.4 incidents per 100,000 people, with one in four men admitting to committing rape, according to a survey by the South African Medical Research Council.

4. India

Rape in India increased by 20% in 2021, with over 31,000 reported cases, up from 2011. In 2022, approximately 90 rapes were reported per day according to data from India’s National Crime Records Bureau.

However, 77% of Indian women who have experienced assault have not reported it, and convictions are uncommon.

The true number of rapes is likely far higher due to fear of retaliation, victim stigma, and distrust in police investigations.

5. Sweden

Sweden ranks fifth in the world, with 63.54 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2024 according to World Population Review.

Despite being a peaceful country, Sweden has one of the highest recorded rape rates worldwide.

The broad legal definition of rape, public sentiment towards reporting, and how successful law enforcement are in prosecuting all have an impact on this.

